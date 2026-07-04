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How to make a fashion statement like Naomi Osaka

Team Lounge
1 min read4 Jul 2026, 01:08 PM IST
Thom Browne Narrow Wale Sportcoat
Thom Browne Narrow Wale Sportcoat
Summary

From pleated silhouettes to whimsical charms, these fashion finds capture the tennis star's personal style

Gift this article

Few athletes blur the lines between sport, fashion and pop culture quite like Naomi Osaka. Her style is playful, athletic yet feminine—equally comfortable borrowing from tennis whites, Japanese silhouettes, Y2K nostalgia and high-fashion eccentricity.

Few athletes blur the lines between sport, fashion and pop culture quite like Naomi Osaka. Her style is playful, athletic yet feminine—equally comfortable borrowing from tennis whites, Japanese silhouettes, Y2K nostalgia and high-fashion eccentricity.

Think diamond tennis-ball earrings that celebrate the game, shimmering jerseys that make athleisure feel anything but ordinary, kimono-inspired tailoring and floral accessories that bring softness to sporty dressing.

Think diamond tennis-ball earrings that celebrate the game, shimmering jerseys that make athleisure feel anything but ordinary, kimono-inspired tailoring and floral accessories that bring softness to sporty dressing.

Here are some fashion finds that capture Osaka’s signature blend of high fashion, athletic cool and fearless self-expression.

FLOW FIRST

Channel Naomi’s recent kimono-on-court energy with this cropped jacket. Available on Thom-browne.com; $2,820.

Ashna Mehta Tennis Ball Stud Earrings

PLAY IT AGAIN

Show your love for the game with this pair of earrings crafted in gold and diamonds. Available on Ashnamehta.com; $4,210.

Also Read | Sunglasses for every mood and setting
Brain Dead x Disney x Adidas Originals Long Sleeve Jersey

JERSEY GLAM

Brain Dead x Disney x Adidas Originals Long Sleeve Jersey

Who says athleisure has to be a sea of predictable blacks, whites and blues? Bring on the shine with this stand-out jersey. Available on Hbx.com; 16,936.

Free People Scarf Hat

COOL, CHECK

A gingham-patterned headpiece that ensures you stay—and look—cool, whether you’re courtside, in the stands or out in the city. Available on freepeople.com; $38.

Sienna Rossi Fadwa Sandals

BLOOM BOOM

Wear a bouquet on your feet with these 3D flower sandals, turning every step into a celebration of summer dressing. Available on Siennarossi.com; 29,900.

ANI Clothing Akisa Kaftan

PLEATS PLEASE

This kaftan comes with generous pleats, bringing style to each swish and stride. Available on Aniclothing.in; 20,000.

Louis Vuitton Vivienne Fashionista Surf Bag Charm

DIVA ENERGY

Move over labubus. It is now all about charms with personality, like this one, which announces: “I’m a diva.” Available at LV stores; 1.64 lakh.

Germanier x Sanrio Trésorium Hello Kitty

TOY STORY

Carry a piece of your childhood with this sparkling Hello Kitty beaded bag that turns nostalgia into a luxury accessory. Available on Kevingermanier.com; €780.

16Arlington Dress

SHEER SHINE

For a look that feels both modern and retro—a balance Naomi Osaka often plays with—this embellished dress with feathered trims is the answer. Available on 16arlington.co.uk; price on request.

Also Read | Inside the surreal world of Elsa Schiaparelli
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Meet the Author

Team Lounge

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeLoungeStyleHow to make a fashion statement like Naomi Osaka

How to make a fashion statement like Naomi Osaka

Team Lounge
1 min read4 Jul 2026, 01:08 PM IST
Thom Browne Narrow Wale Sportcoat
Thom Browne Narrow Wale Sportcoat
Summary

From pleated silhouettes to whimsical charms, these fashion finds capture the tennis star's personal style

Gift this article

Few athletes blur the lines between sport, fashion and pop culture quite like Naomi Osaka. Her style is playful, athletic yet feminine—equally comfortable borrowing from tennis whites, Japanese silhouettes, Y2K nostalgia and high-fashion eccentricity.

Few athletes blur the lines between sport, fashion and pop culture quite like Naomi Osaka. Her style is playful, athletic yet feminine—equally comfortable borrowing from tennis whites, Japanese silhouettes, Y2K nostalgia and high-fashion eccentricity.

Think diamond tennis-ball earrings that celebrate the game, shimmering jerseys that make athleisure feel anything but ordinary, kimono-inspired tailoring and floral accessories that bring softness to sporty dressing.

Think diamond tennis-ball earrings that celebrate the game, shimmering jerseys that make athleisure feel anything but ordinary, kimono-inspired tailoring and floral accessories that bring softness to sporty dressing.

Here are some fashion finds that capture Osaka’s signature blend of high fashion, athletic cool and fearless self-expression.

FLOW FIRST

Channel Naomi’s recent kimono-on-court energy with this cropped jacket. Available on Thom-browne.com; $2,820.

Ashna Mehta Tennis Ball Stud Earrings

PLAY IT AGAIN

Show your love for the game with this pair of earrings crafted in gold and diamonds. Available on Ashnamehta.com; $4,210.

Also Read | Sunglasses for every mood and setting
Brain Dead x Disney x Adidas Originals Long Sleeve Jersey

JERSEY GLAM

Brain Dead x Disney x Adidas Originals Long Sleeve Jersey

Who says athleisure has to be a sea of predictable blacks, whites and blues? Bring on the shine with this stand-out jersey. Available on Hbx.com; 16,936.

Free People Scarf Hat

COOL, CHECK

A gingham-patterned headpiece that ensures you stay—and look—cool, whether you’re courtside, in the stands or out in the city. Available on freepeople.com; $38.

Sienna Rossi Fadwa Sandals

BLOOM BOOM

Wear a bouquet on your feet with these 3D flower sandals, turning every step into a celebration of summer dressing. Available on Siennarossi.com; 29,900.

ANI Clothing Akisa Kaftan

PLEATS PLEASE

This kaftan comes with generous pleats, bringing style to each swish and stride. Available on Aniclothing.in; 20,000.

Louis Vuitton Vivienne Fashionista Surf Bag Charm

DIVA ENERGY

Move over labubus. It is now all about charms with personality, like this one, which announces: “I’m a diva.” Available at LV stores; 1.64 lakh.

Germanier x Sanrio Trésorium Hello Kitty

TOY STORY

Carry a piece of your childhood with this sparkling Hello Kitty beaded bag that turns nostalgia into a luxury accessory. Available on Kevingermanier.com; €780.

16Arlington Dress

SHEER SHINE

For a look that feels both modern and retro—a balance Naomi Osaka often plays with—this embellished dress with feathered trims is the answer. Available on 16arlington.co.uk; price on request.

Also Read | Inside the surreal world of Elsa Schiaparelli
Gift this article

Topics

Meet the Author

Team Lounge

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeLoungeStyleHow to make a fashion statement like Naomi Osaka
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