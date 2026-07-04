How to make a fashion statement like Naomi Osaka

Few athletes blur the lines between sport, fashion and pop culture quite like Naomi Osaka. Her style is playful, athletic yet feminine—equally comfortable borrowing from tennis whites, Japanese silhouettes, Y2K nostalgia and high-fashion eccentricity.
Few athletes blur the lines between sport, fashion and pop culture quite like Naomi Osaka. Her style is playful, athletic yet feminine—equally comfortable borrowing from tennis whites, Japanese silhouettes, Y2K nostalgia and high-fashion eccentricity.
Think diamond tennis-ball earrings that celebrate the game, shimmering jerseys that make athleisure feel anything but ordinary, kimono-inspired tailoring and floral accessories that bring softness to sporty dressing.
Think diamond tennis-ball earrings that celebrate the game, shimmering jerseys that make athleisure feel anything but ordinary, kimono-inspired tailoring and floral accessories that bring softness to sporty dressing.
Here are some fashion finds that capture Osaka’s signature blend of high fashion, athletic cool and fearless self-expression.
FLOW FIRST
Channel Naomi’s recent kimono-on-court energy with this cropped jacket. Available on Thom-browne.com; $2,820.
PLAY IT AGAIN
Show your love for the game with this pair of earrings crafted in gold and diamonds. Available on Ashnamehta.com; $4,210.
JERSEY GLAM
Brain Dead x Disney x Adidas Originals Long Sleeve Jersey
Who says athleisure has to be a sea of predictable blacks, whites and blues? Bring on the shine with this stand-out jersey. Available on Hbx.com; ₹16,936.
COOL, CHECK
A gingham-patterned headpiece that ensures you stay—and look—cool, whether you’re courtside, in the stands or out in the city. Available on freepeople.com; $38.
BLOOM BOOM
Wear a bouquet on your feet with these 3D flower sandals, turning every step into a celebration of summer dressing. Available on Siennarossi.com; ₹29,900.
PLEATS PLEASE
This kaftan comes with generous pleats, bringing style to each swish and stride. Available on Aniclothing.in; ₹20,000.
DIVA ENERGY
Move over labubus. It is now all about charms with personality, like this one, which announces: “I’m a diva.” Available at LV stores; ₹1.64 lakh.
TOY STORY
Carry a piece of your childhood with this sparkling Hello Kitty beaded bag that turns nostalgia into a luxury accessory. Available on Kevingermanier.com; €780.
SHEER SHINE
For a look that feels both modern and retro—a balance Naomi Osaka often plays with—this embellished dress with feathered trims is the answer. Available on 16arlington.co.uk; price on request.