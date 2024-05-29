'Gen Z knows what it wants to wear. Many Indian designers don't'
SummaryIn an interview with Lounge, designer Narendra Kumar talks about how Gen Z and millennials are shaping the fashion industry, and why he decided to launch a womenswear brand
“The Indian fashion consumer has changed but designer brands haven't," says Narendra Kumar. In a career spanning over two decades, the Mumbai-based designer, known for his menswear, has worked in varied spaces.
He was the creative head of Amazon Fashion India for 11 years; the fashion editor of Elle India magazine; a stylist for films like Priyanka Chopra-Jonas-starrer Fashion, and personalities, including Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan and Jeff Bezos; helped launch Anita Dongre’s westernwear label AND; and developed collections for brands like Westside. Kumar did all this while running his eponymous bespoke label as well as FKNS, his other brand that combines streetwear with high fashion.
Now, he's launching another brand that offers women clothes with contemporary-meets-traditional touch. Called Tamiska by Narendra Kumar, the offerings include long printed shirts, kaftans, kurtas and trousers that encourage the AM-PM dressing lifestyle—something that, he says, is in sync with the demands of today's young consumer.
In an interview with Lounge, the designer talks about how millennials and Gen Zers are affecting the fashion and design landscape, how streetwear is shaping menswear, and the importance of physical retail. Edited excerpts: