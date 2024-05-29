'Gen Z knows what it wants to wear. Many Indian designers don't'

Your thoughts on fashion weeks?

For a long time, everything was just about weddings and I got bored of putting paisley in different places in different colours, season after season. I have only now started seeing new streetwear brands, so I think there is some hope. Otherwise, there is no newness in any fashion brand. When fashion weeks started, there was no social media and the press was the king, so fashion weeks gave the visibility a brand needed. They still do. Today, if you have the money, you can be all over social media. Press opinion still matters. But this is countered by the fact that Gen Z does not require all of this, as they are getting their inspiration from the streets and social media.