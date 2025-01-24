From Nandi to Naruto: How India’s cosplayers craft their grand costumes
SummaryAs Comic Con season begins, Lounge meets cosplayers and goes behind the scenes to understand the art of making a costume
Growing up, Saurabh Singh Rawat had one big dream: to become a cartoon. “I loved watching (anime) cartoons like Dragon Ball and Pokémon... I wanted to become a cartoon like the ones in these shows," recalls Mumbai-based Rawat, 31. His seemingly implausible dream came true about a decade ago when he attended the 2014 Mumbai Comic Con. “That was the first time I saw cosplayers and realised that I could actually become my favourite cartoon by making my own costume," laughs Rawat, an art director and founder of craft studio, Metalbenders Studio. In 2015, he attended the Mumbai Comic Con dressed up as Sasuke, a grey character from popular Japanese anime and manga series, Naruto.