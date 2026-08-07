National Handloom Day: Heritage weaves to add to your sari collection

Ghazal Chengappa
1 min read7 Aug 2026, 02:13 PM IST
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A traditional Kerala Kasavu sari woven on handlooms using unbleached, raw cotton threads (kora) paired with rich metallic zari borders—a plain-weave technique renowned for its breathability, crisp structural drape, and minimalist aesthetic. Reimagined with soft, hand-blocked pastel geometric checks, it bridges heritage weave with modern colorplay. Available on Keyahlabel.com; ₹10,950.
Summary
A closer look at six loom techniques across India, from heavy silk Kanjivarams to featherlight Maheshwaris

India’s handloom landscape is defined by distinct regional techniques that turn simple thread into structural art. Unlike surface-level dye work or printed motifs, authentic handloom saris rely entirely on the mechanics of the loom—whether it's the seamless korvai technique of a Kanjivaram, the artistry of Banarasi Kadwa, or the gossamer transparency of Chanderi silk. Each weave carries a signature weight, texture, and architectural drape unique to its place of origin. Marking National Handloom Day, here are six handloom saris worth investing in, each broken down by its unique craftsmanship, regional origin, and design nuances.

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Banarasi Silk

Banarasi

An off-white and black Banarasi heritage sari woven from pure Katan silk, utilizing the intricate Kadwa handloom technique—where each motif is individually hand-carved onto the loom using separate spools of thread to create a distinct, raised pattern. The stark contrast of the body gives way to delicate pastel-toned paisley borders and tiny, geometric motifs for understated look. Available on Tilfi.com; 42,000.

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Kanjivaram Silk

Kanjivaram

A radiant gold Kanjivaram sari woven from thick mulberry silk using the intricate interlocking technique where the body, borders, and heavy zari pallu are crafted as separate elements and seamlessly fused together. Drenched in an all-over metallic sheen and framed by a rich woven border, it delivers pure, traditional drama. Available on Kalkifashion.com; 28,495.

Also Read | Reviving the centuries-old Udupi sari
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Maheshwari Silk

Maheshwari

A vibrant magenta Maheshwari sari woven from a signature cotton-silk blend—a technique developed under the royal patronage of Queen Ahilyabai Holkar that combines a gossamer-light sheer body with reversible zari borders (bugdi) and iconic striped pallus. Modernised in a jewel-toned hue with an iridescent golden drape. Available on Fabindia.com; 5,999.

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Paithani Silk

Paithani

A regal peacock blue and deep wine Paithani sari handwoven from fine silk, featuring Maharashtra’s iconic tapestry-weaving technique where motifs are hand-interlocked into a solid zari pallu. Framed by oblique square borders (Narali edge) and crowned with vivid peacock artwork, its jewel-toned contrast delivers unmistakable Maharashtrian royalty. Available on Kalkifashion.com; 26,500.

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Chanderi Silk

Chanderi

A refreshing ice blue Chanderi sari handwoven from pure silk using Madhya Pradesh’s traditional technique—where ultra-fine silk yarns create a lightweight, semi-sheer luster praised for its featherlight drape. Accented with vibrant yellow Meenakari floral motifs hand-inlaid into the weave and grounded by a classic gold zari border, it brings a fresh, ethereal elegance to daytime festivities. Available on Weaverstory.com; 28,995.

Also Read | When sari meets faux leather

About the Author

Ghazal Chengappa

Ghazal Chengappa is a Bengaluru-based journalist and an alumnus of the Asian College of Journalism and Christ University, specialising in the intersection of food, fashion, and contemporary Indian culture. After a short stint in digital marketing, she has worked as a desk editor at Mint Lounge for nearly two years and enjoys spotting factual errors and typos in her free time (and at work). She writes about the evolving digital landscape, with recent features including examining the automation of modern romance in "Swiped right on perfection? Maybe AI wrote their profile, the competitive shift in dining culture through The global reservation game comes to India," and and the sustainable fashion movement in The new 'it' thing: a clothes swap party. She tracks micro-trends by curating seasonal wishlists, identifying the best looks from the Cannes Film Festival, and exploring the rise of concert fashion. Her reporting also guides readers on where to buy pre-loved clothes, reflecting a keen interest in sustainable style. She writes listicles on emerging fashion trends, gifting for several occasions, and sometimes even deep-dives into social subcultures. Whether she is proofreading long-form stories or identifying the season's it-bag, she remains an incisive observer of the shifts and subcultures redefining India's lifestyle trends.

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