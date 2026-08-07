National Handloom Day: Heritage weaves to add to your sari collection

India’s handloom landscape is defined by distinct regional techniques that turn simple thread into structural art. Unlike surface-level dye work or printed motifs, authentic handloom saris rely entirely on the mechanics of the loom—whether it's the seamless korvai technique of a Kanjivaram, the artistry of Banarasi Kadwa, or the gossamer transparency of Chanderi silk. Each weave carries a signature weight, texture, and architectural drape unique to its place of origin. Marking National Handloom Day, here are six handloom saris worth investing in, each broken down by its unique craftsmanship, regional origin, and design nuances.