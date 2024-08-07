National Handloom Day: A quick guide on the weaves of India

The embers of our glorious past has bestowed us with a tapestry of a culturally rich textile heritage that traverses the nooks and crannies of our country. From the Ghats of the Ganges in Banaras to the temple town of Kanchipuram and the silver sand desserts of Kutch to the bountiful lands of Bengal, India boasts of a diversity in weaving traditions that is both unmatched and undeniable. An indispensable feature of our socio-economic-cultural fabric, weaves come from over 100 clusters, captivatingly portraying intricate motifs and textures, vibrant hues, and artistic interpretations. This Handloom Day, we celebrate our handloom heritage and the hands that bring them to life with everything you need to know about our nations myriad weaves and crafts from A to Z:

A for Ajrakh: An ancient block-printing method, Ajrakh originated in the present-day province of Sindh in Pakistan and Indian districts of Kutch in Gujarat, it is practiced in villages of Ajrakhpur and Dhamadka. It utilizes a resist dyeing technique with 9 to 12 processes to reveal a vivid pattern in hues of deep red and blue freckled with white. Ajrakh can be single-sided (ekpuri) or double sided (bopari) and requires ardent artistry that makes it poetically poignant.

B for Baluchari: Replete with tales of ancient epics, mythological figurines and folklore, Baluchari sarees are handmade in a small village called Bishnupur in the Murshidabad district from Bengal. It is characterized by vibrant colors and elaborate craftsmanship. Exemplifying refined resplendence, a timeless Baluchari is an absolute must-have.

C for Chanderi: Patronized by the Mughals and later the Scandia’s of Gwalior, Chanderi is an intricate interplay of hand-woven extra weft motifs with gold zari on cotton and silk, making it both, distinct and distinguished. Popularly called woven air, its lightness makes it easy to drape while the shimmer exudes a sense of luxury.

D for Dabu: Born in a village just outside the city of Bagru and Sanganer in Rajasthan, Dabu comes from the word Dabana - 'to press'. It showcases the age-old art of hand block printing using a special mud-resist paste usually in natural pigments to bring alive an array of sophisticated patterns.

E for Eri: Derived from the Assamese word ‘Era’ meaning castor, eri silk comes from protein fibre of cocoons made by the Samia Cynthia Ricini moth which feed on castor plants. Also known as ‘ahimsa or peace silk’ for being made without killing any silkworms, eri is a versatile and thermoregulating weave, making it suitable to wear throughout the year.

F for Fulkari: Practiced in Punjab, Ful meaning flower and akari meaning shape or direction of the flowers. It is adorned with intricate count thread embroidery on the reverse side, utilizing silk floss to produce vibrant ‘traditional baghs’ on the front. Typically rendered in earthy tones, these weaves are a cherished part of the bridal trousseau.

G for Gadwal: Handcrafted by weavers of the Gadwal district in Telengana, the saree features a kuttu border in silk interlocked by 3 shuttle technique with cotton body and zari pallu. The sarees are typically nine yards in length and have a unique double-sided weave. These weaves are celebrated for their extraordinary lightness

H for Himroo: A traditional weave of Aurangabad, the spectacular Himroo come from the Persian word him-ruh which means ‘similar’. Traditionally made with cotton and silk, the weave is known for its unique texture and design and often come with an intricate brocade.

I for Ilkal: Traditionally produced on pit looms in the Bagalkot district of North Karnataka, the weave is crafted using the ‘Topi Tene’ technique for the pallu, then attached to the main fabric through an interlocking series. The saree features intricate geometric patterns and are perfect for formal and festive occasions.

J for Jamawar: A design pattern epitomized by elaborate paisley patterns, jamawar is traditional to Kashmir. The highest quality of jamawar can be woven or embroidered with brocaded sections. Handmade jamawar shawls take several decades to complete, contributing to the high value of authentic pieces.

K for Kanjeevaram: Woven in the city of Kanchipuram, Kanjeevaram is known as the queen of sarees. An heirloom piece, the motifs echo the ethos of the land drawing from intricate carvings of gopurams, nature, bronze sculptures and paintings and are woven in lustrous mulberry silk, and pure gold zari.

L for Leheriya: Leheriya comes from the word ‘leher’, meaning waves. Handcrafted in Jaipur, Rajasthan, leheriya is a tie-dye technique resulting in diagonal stripes like waves on fabric. Lehariya comes in v thearied forms including Rajashahi - diagonal stripes, Mothra - criss crossing diagonals, Nageena Mothra - small gem like squares and Katwa Patta Lehariya - small bands created by the stripes.

M for Moirangphee: A glorious, gossamer fabric woven in Moirang a town in Manipur, Moirangphee sarees carry the temple top or Shikara on the border using the 3 shuttle technique. While the pallu and border are handcrafted using the skilled Jamdani technique, the body of the saree is decorated with dots and floral patterns. This artform is slowly dying making every piece a precious possession beyond value.

N for Narayanpet: Narayanpet district of Telangana is known for its unique cotton handloom and silk sarees. The saree features surface design with embroidery while the border or the pallu features intricate ethnic designs. The creation of the sarees involves a distinctive process where upto eight sarees are woven simultaneously on the loom. Narayanpet handloom sarees are relatively lightweight, allowing for comfortable wear throughout the year.

O for Organza: A lightweight, sheer fabric often used to craft sarees and dupattas, organzas are made from undegummed silk, which gives it the transparent look. Organzas have been reinvented with organza tissue, organza banarasi and even organza kanjivarams for the perfect symphony between garnished and gossamer.

P for Patan Patola: From the legends surrounding its origin to the arduous process that makes it invaluable, this precious heirloom textile is a timeless treasure. This double-ikat textile handcrafted in Patan, Gujarat is created using natural and chemical dyes with each saree requiring almost 9 to 10 months to complete. Motifs include Manik Chawk, Navratan Bhat, Akhrot Bhat, Bhat, Nari Kunjar in a spectrum of hues. This saree is an essential part of a Gujarati Bride’s trousseau.

Q for Quilting: Though not a traditional Indian textile, quilting techniques are used in various regions to make quilts and kanthas.

R for Rangkat: As one of the most elaborate and time-intensive Banarasi weaves, this technique is approaching a point of disappearance. The Banarsai Rangkat is epitomized by intricate weaving patterns and striking variation in the base hue of the fabric created by interlocking to create a stunning surface. It entails frequent alterations in warp and weft, culminating in a riot of colors making the weave a vibrant statement of celebration.

S for Saura Hand: Originating from the Saura tribe in Odisha, these exquisite hand-painted sarees are inspired by the native tribal art form- Saura art. Saura painting is a distinctive artistic style with religious significance for the community, hallmarked by intricate patterns and vibrant hues.

T for Telia Rumal: Originating in Andhra Pradesh, the dyed patterned cotton weave of Telia Rumal had nearly disappeared. Revitalized by artisans introducing it to Puttapaka village in Telangana, Telia Rumal refers to 'oily kerchief' for its oily appearance and scent. Rooted in the double Ikat tradition, it utilizes natural vegetable dyes. Historically restricted to simple geometrical shapes, it has expanded to include contemporary motifs such as clocks, airplanes and gramophones.

U for Uppada: One of the finest jamdani weaves of South India, Uppada is handcrafted in Kothapalli district of Andhra Pradesh. Uppadas are woven in fine count silk with the intricate extra weft jamdani technique in gold zari. The use of elaborate jaals and motifs featuring the parrot, peacock and lotus on the pallu lends to the regality of weave. The growing rarity of these weaves makes them valuable treasures to cherish.

V for Venkatagiri: Originating from Venkatagiri in the state of Andhra Pradesh, these are handwoven, high-count cotton sarees. Made of fine cotton, these sarees may or may not come with zari. The pallu features motifs inspired by nature or mythology while the body is adorned with intricate buttis, which adds grandiose and can take several months to complete.

W for Warli Art: Though primarily an art form, Warli was created by the tribes of the sahayadri region of Maharshtra. Characterized by hand painting with line drawing of human figurines, Warli designs utilize geometrical patterns to reflect natural life and celebratory moments.

Z for Zardozi: Said to have come to India in the 12th century from Central Asia, Zardozi means ‘Gold Sewing’. A renowned artform practiced in Lucknow, zardozi is a type of metal embroidery on silk, satin and velvet which intertwines metallic threads with pearls and precious stones to bring alive flora and fauna for festive occasions and grand celebrations.