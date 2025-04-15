Summer style: How to elevate your office look with the necktie

Also read: How to look alive using the science of styling

In the early 20th century, the likes of Marlene Dietrich and Katherine Hepburn thumbed their nose at gender norms with their unprecedented and subversive take on androgynous tailoring which often included a necktie. Later, Princess Diana and Madonna offered a rather punk and rebellious take on it. Cut to the present, when Selena Gomez paired her monochromatic ensemble with a necktie. Brooke Shields, Hailey Bieber and Jenna Lyons have also nodded in favour of the trend. We got some stylists to suggest ways to rock the ties at both work and outside.

Stylist Vikram Seth suggests opting for lightweight fabrics like silk or linen to stay comfortable in the heat. “Pair a sleek, narrow tie with a crisp button-down and high-waisted trousers for a polished boardroom look. For a more relaxed take, knot a loosely draped tie over a sleeveless vest or a short-sleeved blouse. When transitioning to after-hours drinks, swap structured blazers for a fitted waistcoat or an oversized shirt, letting the tie add an androgynous edge," he says.

Minimal prints and pastel tones work well for summer, but don’t shy away from bold stripes or classic polka dots for a playful touch. “Whether you go sharp or casual, the necktie is your ultimate statement piece this season," he adds.

Also read: Source: Your style guide on how to dress up in snazzy denim Back home, Ananya Panday attended the Indian Sports Honours Awards last November in a Ralph Lauren ensemble. She styled a double-breasted flannel blazer with matching tailored trousers and finished off the ensemble with a sleek white satin shirt and a subtle grey tie. She kept the accessories minimal yet impactful—a diamond ear cuff, a statement ring, and a slicked-back hairstyle. Stylist Gaurav Bhatia suggests investing in materials like cotton, linen and silk blends to keep you cool and comfortable around the neck. “Narrower and shorter ties are more interesting and easy to carry from work day to evening drinks. Incorporate neckties in vibrant hues and soft neutrals this summer to elevate your corporate wardrobe," Gaurav quips.

Kriti Sanon’s look for The United Nations Population Fund’s 50-year anniversary is a great style reference. She offset a gingham three-piece with a contrasting deep-maroon floral necktie. Completing the look were a pair of silver hoop earrings, an oxidised rose brooch, and oxblood pumps. For after work hours styling, stylist ﻿Karan Mehta recommends turning it into a coquette bow. “I’d suggest looking for a pastel tinted tie to add a hint of drama to your evening ensemble," he says.

Ironically, while men’s wear has moved away from the classic necktie, more and more women are sporting the accessory.

Manish Mishra is a Delhi-based writer and content creator.