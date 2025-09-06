‘A Tribute in Thread’: A new exhibition shows Maheshwari saris in a new light

At gallery 47-A, Khotachi Wadi, Mumbai, you can see the cyclical nature of fashion unfurl right in front of you—for instance, colours such as peacock blue, paan green, haldi yellow and gulbasi pink, which were once the signature hues of Maheshwari saris in the 18th century, are back in vogue in mainstream design. The textiles on display make you feel like you have one foot in the past and one in the present. The collection of 14 saris and a shaalu dupatta showcases long-lost techniques of weaving such as the pajni and ochna . This blend of the traditional and the contemporary dominates the exhibition, A Tribute in Thread, by REHWA Society, a not-for-profit organization dedicated to the revival of Maheshwari weaving and which was founded in 1978 by Richard and Sally Holkar of the erstwhile royal family of Indore.

The exhibition commemorates the 300th birth anniversary of Ahilyabai Holkar, the Maratha queen known for her humanitarian and social welfare work, who shifted the seat of the Holkar dynasty from Indore to Maheshwar (in present-day Madhya Pradesh), on the banks of the Narmada, in the last quarter of the 18th century. She invited weavers—both Hindu and Muslim—from Surat and Burhanpur to establish Maheshwar as the hub for handloom.

The period between the 18th and the early 20th century, before the onset of industrialised mills, is known as the golden period of weaving in the town, with Maheshwari saris gaining repute for their elegant fall, gossamer-like fabric, five-striped pallus in red, white and gold zari, and motifs such as the rui phul (cotton flower), the waves of the Narmada, and the chatai mat drawn from the immediate environment.

The limited-edition collection on display at 47-A has been specially woven to mark Ahilyabai’s 300th birth anniversary and will be woven and available only during the tricentenary year, ending 31 May 2026. This is the first time REHWA is weaving a shaalu, which was traditionally worn at ceremonial functions and court events. The saris feature borders and pallus, which were woven hundreds of years ago in Maheshwar. The design team had to look at archival material for reference. “We are in the process of creating a museum of Maheshwari textiles, and have a team of researchers and archivists. They reached out to many old families in Maharashtra and central India—Indore, Kolhapur, Gwalior—about vintage pieces," says Yeshwant Holkar, hotelier and heritage conservationist, who is spearheading this project.

The team started looking at Holkar's personal collection of photos and paintings. From the artworks of M.V. Dhurandhar, Raja Ravi Varma and A.X. Trinidade, they were able to find the older representations of Maheshwari saris. “The exhibition is not just about the design but the construction of these saris as well. We spoke to weavers, aged 80 and above, many of whom are descendants of those originally inspired by Ahilyabai. They recalled techniques that were prevalent in their parents’ time," adds Holkar.

Naaz Bhardwaj, a textile designer at REHWA, says, “Even though we have used vintage traditional borders to highlight the ‘golden era’ of Maheshwari weaving, the colours are very calming and modern." Each sari is available in two colours—vintage ones such as satallu and red-brown alongside more contemporary ones like beige or angoori teal blue and mint.

A highlight of the show is the Chandravati, a limited-edition piece inspired by a sari worn by Yeshwant Holkar’s great-grandmother Chandravati Baisaheb of Indore. You can see her portraits alongside the garment to understand the historical context of the sari. The neem reshmi piece is a display of expert craftsmanship as it features 111 lines of booti made with 24-carat gold zari. “Each sari takes over 100 hours to weave by REHWA’s master artisans, and shimmers with 2109 golden ‘rui phool’ bootis," states the curatorial note.

The showcase also features garb reshmis made using the nearly-lost pajni, or sizing technique, and the ochna, or warp stretching, which REHWA is trying to revive. According to Bhardwaj, silk was initially not a big part of weaving in Maheshwar. Instead, the textiles were made using very fine cotton. Only one weaver in Maheshwar, 92-year-old Tulsa Bai Dhakle is well-versed in this technique. With a grant from the Rati and Riah Forbes, REHWA is working with the expert sizer to revive and document this near-lost technique. She has so far passed on her knowledge to her daughter-in-law, who will be carrying forth this tradition.This is the first time that the pajni Maheshwaris are being showcased in over three decades.

Using the pajni and ochna techniques, weavers stretch the yarn of single-ply cotton and brush each thread with a coat of sorghum starch again and again. This process takes over 50 hours of very detailed work. This coating strengthens the fine cotton so that it doesn’t break on the loom. Once off the loom, the fabric is washed off the starch and the textile acquires the texture of spider silk. “Earlier women wore the navari, or saris that spanned nine yards, with pallus at both ends. The weavers would make an 11-metre-long warp. To elongate the fabric and strengthen the yarn, pajni was employed. This is an opportunity for us to highlight this pre-loom process, which was lost when industrialised mills came about," adds Bhardwaj.

In Maheshwar these days, people work with a blend of silk and cotton, or mercerised cotton, which is a heavier, twisted yarn. “It is easier to weave but does not have the softness and subtlety of single ply fine cotton. Hundreds of years ago, Maheshwari saris were known for their light, summery gossamer-like feel. However, in the last 30 years or so, they have become everyday casual textiles," says Holkar. With this exhibition, the team at REHWA hopes to showcase the historical depth of the Maheshwari textile while highlighting its contemporary relevance, and the resilience of the weavers through the centuries.

The collection will be on show at 47-A gallery, Khotachiwadi, Mumbai, from 20-28 September, and then travel to Nashik, Pune and New Delhi.