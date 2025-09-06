‘A Tribute in Thread’: A new exhibition shows Maheshwari saris in a new light

At gallery 47-A, Khotachi Wadi, Mumbai, you can see the cyclical nature of fashion unfurl right in front of you—for instance, colours such as peacock blue, paan green, haldi yellow and gulbasi pink, which were once the signature hues of Maheshwari saris in the 18th century, are back in vogue in mainstream design. The textiles on display make you feel like you have one foot in the past and one in the present. The collection of 14 saris and a shaalu dupatta showcases long-lost techniques of weaving such as the pajni and ochna. This blend of the traditional and the contemporary dominates the exhibition, A Tribute in Thread, by REHWA Society, a not-for-profit organization dedicated to the revival of Maheshwari weaving and which was founded in 1978 by Richard and Sally Holkar of the erstwhile royal family of Indore.