The year of 2024 has seen several fashion trends, inspiring a variety of changes to your daily dressing style.

So, we decided to put together a guide to help you zero in on a trendy outfit for the New Year Eve's party, depending on your mood and personal style. Whether you love the beige aesthetic or the vibrant prints of the disco era, or if you would just go out in a baby tee and ripped jeans, here are some ideas to help you make a statement.

Everything ’90s and aughts

A scene from 'Sex and the City'

Think early Monica and Rachel from the TV show Friends, or the four best friends from the early season of Sex and the City, fashion consumers were obsessed with the 90s in 2024.

If you prefer making a “quiet” statement, a long satin strappy dress in pastel shades or black and some statement earrings are just what you need. Finish with a blended nude lipliner as a modern take on a make-up staple from the era. Gwyneth Paltrow’s laidback red carpet looks from the era, or classic Calvin Klein-inspired looks are also a great inspiration for the last party of 2024.

Bad, hot and wearable is how you would describe "brat summer". If you wish to follow this pop trend of this year, try combining baby tees with fun printed messages, layered with a bomber jacket, grunge jeans and a strong eyeliner. You can complete the look with a clutch in "brat green" colour, or any other neon shade.

Sleek vibes

(from left) Karla Sofia Gascon, Zoe Saldana and Selena Gomez at the screening of the film 'Emilia Perez' in Los Angeles on 29 October. Their looks are sleek and chic.

Choose an outfit in a classic, clean-cut over a voluminous outfit, for this look. Keep one shoulder bare (with a pop of highlighter on the shoulder bone) or add just a bit of fun like with a bubble or asymmetric hem.



The 70s

From the Chloe show on 26 September

Creative designer Chemena Kamali made a strong statement for everything bohemian with her Spring 2025 Chloe show this year. You can try dance-ready tiered dresses, floral and other retro prints, everything crochet, or flared pants to celebrate the 70s.

Paint the town red After an overdose of pink in 2023, red was the statement colour of 2024. Be it in print, luxurious satin, or surface textured, red is a good option for an on-trend party outfit.

Taylor Swift opted for a shimmery, acid green custom Gucci dress

Sequins, rhinestones, or woven metallic, sparkle enjoyed a lot of spotlight both on and off the runway. A fitted red or silver sequined or sheer metallic dress, one with metallic tassels, there are many options that could work, depending on your style.

Dhara Vora Sabhnani is a Mumbai-based writer.