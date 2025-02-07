Lounge
New York Fashion Week: Christian Siriano shows his love for cars on the ramp
SummaryThe designer presented a collection of glamorous looks inspired by the design of a car
Designer Christian Siriano presented his ready-to-wear collection in the Chelsea neighbourhood of New York on 6 February. The collection, inspired by his love for cars, and modern technology, was largely gender-neutral.
