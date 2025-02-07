Explore

New York Fashion Week: Christian Siriano shows his love for cars on the ramp

Team Lounge 1 min read 07 Feb 2025, 01:00 PM IST
From the Christian Siriano show on 6 February (REUTERS)
From the Christian Siriano show on 6 February (REUTERS)

The designer presented a collection of glamorous looks inspired by the design of a car 

Designer Christian Siriano presented his ready-to-wear collection in the Chelsea neighbourhood of New York on 6 February. The collection, inspired by his love for cars, and modern technology, was largely gender-neutral. 

Models of all sizes and genders walked the ramp, something that's a regular feature of Christian Siriano shows.



Most of the creations resembled different elements of car design, with embroideries done to resemble tyre tracks and trousers carrying patterns of a tyre.

The show included several big, glamorous gowns, elevated with exaggerated frills and constructed lines.

