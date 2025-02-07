Hello User
New York Fashion Week: Christian Siriano shows his love for cars on the ramp

Team Lounge

The designer presented a collection of glamorous looks inspired by the design of a car 

From the Christian Siriano show on 6 February
Designer Christian Siriano presented his ready-to-wear collection in the Chelsea neighbourhood of New York on 6 February. The collection, inspired by his love for cars, and modern technology, was largely gender-neutral.

From the Christian Siriano show

Models of all sizes and genders walked the ramp, something that's a regular feature of Christian Siriano shows.

Also read: The best of Paris haute couture week
From the Christian Siriano show

Most of the creations resembled different elements of car design, with embroideries done to resemble tyre tracks and trousers carrying patterns of a tyre.

From the Christian Siriano show

The show included several big, glamorous gowns, elevated with exaggerated frills and constructed lines.

Also read: Milan fashion week: Designers make formalwear more casual
Winnie Harlow walked the runway during the Christian Siriano show
