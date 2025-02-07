New York Fashion Week: Christian Siriano shows his love for cars on the ramp

Designer Christian Siriano presented his ready-to-wear collection in the Chelsea neighbourhood of New York on 6 February. The collection, inspired by his love for cars, and modern technology, was largely gender-neutral.
Models of all sizes and genders walked the ramp, something that's a regular feature of Christian Siriano shows.
Most of the creations resembled different elements of car design, with embroideries done to resemble tyre tracks and trousers carrying patterns of a tyre.
The show included several big, glamorous gowns, elevated with exaggerated frills and constructed lines.