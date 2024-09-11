New York Fashion Week: Statement looks from spring-summer 2025 collections

From Michael Kors' timeless designs, to Christian Cowan's exposed lingerie dresses, the recently concluded fashion showcase was a mix of minimalism and maximalism

Team Lounge
Published11 Sep 2024, 01:00 PM IST
From the Michael Kors' collection
From the Michael Kors’ collection(AP)

The Michael Kors' collection, presented on 10 September at The Shed in Hudson Yards, included the brand's classic silhouettes that were fit for a beach holiday as well as an evening party.

Talking about the collection, Kors told WWD in an interview: “I think the world lives to go out to dinner, and back in the day, people like (fashion designer) Bill Blass used to call it tabletop dressing. I love the gesture of clothes, but in real life you’re not taking a normal shirt and pulling it off your shoulders.”

The show marked the runway debut of the brand's global brand ambassador, Dahyun.

From the Wiederhoeft show

From corset dresses with long trains to lacy shirts and sequin skirts, the Wiederhoeft collection was full of glamorous drama.

 

From the Tommy Hilfiger show

Designer Tommy Hilfiger presented his runway showcase on the MV John F. Kennedy, a decommissioned Staten Island ferryboat in Manhattan. The collection, which included varsity jackets, long dresses, coats and striped shirts, was all about nautical fashion with a focus on comfort.

From Prabal Gurung show

Prabal Gurung's show had a variety of pastel-coloured dresses and strapless tunics, with a happy, celebratory vibe. Towards the end of the show, the models, all dressed in white, threw pink powder in the air as a nod to Holi, the Hindu festival of colours.

Before the start of the New York Fashion Week, Gurung had participated in a march, encouraging people to vote on Election Day in November. The march, included several American designers, Vogue's Anna Wintour and Jill Biden, the US first lady.

From Christian Cowan's show

It seems exposed lingerie is back in fashion. Deconstructed slip dresses and exposed bras and panties filled Christian Cowan's spring-summer collection.

 

First Published:11 Sep 2024, 01:00 PM IST
New York Fashion Week: Statement looks from spring-summer 2025 collections

