New York Fashion Week: Best looks so far

The New York Fashion Week has kicked off the fashion month—and the themes most designers seem to be following in their showcases are monochrome dressing and relaxed silhouettes.

Whether it was Ralph Lauren's show on 10 September or Michael Kors' the following day, models on the runway were seen in clothes that put wearability and comfort first.

Here are some of the best looks so far:

Even the eveningwear in the Michael Kors Spring/Summer 2026 collection was light and relaxed

Most of the clothes in the Michael Kors collection had an oversized look, with black, white and brown being the dominating colours.

The Ralph Lauren collection was mostly in black and white, with a hint of red

The Ralph Lauren show was a masterclass in monochrome dressing and how to combine sharp tailored clothes with relaxed cuts.

Christian Siriano's show was inspired by old Hollywood glamour

The Christian Siriano collection included large hats and floor-length bubble-hem dresses in bright colours. Actor Marlene Dietrich was the designer's muse.

