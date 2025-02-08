Explore

Are gender-neutral clothes the next big fashion trend?

Team Lounge 1 min read 08 Feb 2025, 01:00 PM IST
From Christian Cowan's show at the New York Fashion Week Fall-Winter 2025 in New York on 7 February (REUTERS)
From Christian Cowan's show at the New York Fashion Week Fall-Winter 2025 in New York on 7 February (REUTERS)

Summary

From couture to ready to wear, recent runway presentations have reflected designers' increasing interest in creating unisex fashion

Christian Cowan's collection included a variety of oversized double-breasted coats in pastels as well as bright colours, channelling the boho vibes of the 70s.  

From the Sergio Hudson show in New York on 7 February
From the Sergio Hudson show in New York on 7 February (REUTERS)

Sergio Hudson gave power suiting the twist of disco glam. Some suits had glitter, others used vibrant colours to showcase feminity in traditional menswear.

Also read: New York Fashion Week: Christian Siriano shows his love for cars on the ramp 

From Christian Siriano's New York show on 6 February
From Christian Siriano's New York show on 6 February (REUTERS)

Christian Siriano's ready-to-wear collection was inspired by his love for cars, and modern technology. Models were dressed in shiny jackets and trousers, to appear paint and oil slicks. 

Also read: The best of Paris haute couture week

From Rahul Mishra's couture show in Paris on 27 January
From Rahul Mishra's couture show in Paris on 27 January (AFP)

One of the standout pieces in the Rahul Mishra couture collection was a single-button coat-trouser ensemble with 3D embroidery, done in a way to resemble a superhero's suit. 

From the Juzui Fall 2025 collection show during New York Fashion Week on 7 February
From the Juzui Fall 2025 collection show during New York Fashion Week on 7 February (AFP)

Chinese fashion label Juzui's presentation showed how to combine floral prints and flowy athlesiure, without compromising on colours. 

 

Also read: Milan fashion week: Designers make formalwear more casual

