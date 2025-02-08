Are gender-neutral clothes the next big fashion trend?

Christian Cowan's collection included a variety of oversized double-breasted coats in pastels as well as bright colours, channelling the boho vibes of the 70s.

Sergio Hudson gave power suiting the twist of disco glam. Some suits had glitter, others used vibrant colours to showcase feminity in traditional menswear.

View Full Image From Christian Siriano's New York show on 6 February (REUTERS)

Christian Siriano's ready-to-wear collection was inspired by his love for cars, and modern technology. Models were dressed in shiny jackets and trousers, to appear paint and oil slicks.

View Full Image From Rahul Mishra's couture show in Paris on 27 January (AFP)

One of the standout pieces in the Rahul Mishra couture collection was a single-button coat-trouser ensemble with 3D embroidery, done in a way to resemble a superhero's suit.

View Full Image From the Juzui Fall 2025 collection show during New York Fashion Week on 7 February (AFP)

Chinese fashion label Juzui's presentation showed how to combine floral prints and flowy athlesiure, without compromising on colours.