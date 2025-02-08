Are gender-neutral clothes the next big fashion trend?
SummaryFrom couture to ready to wear, recent runway presentations have reflected designers' increasing interest in creating unisex fashion
Christian Cowan's collection included a variety of oversized double-breasted coats in pastels as well as bright colours, channelling the boho vibes of the 70s.
Sergio Hudson gave power suiting the twist of disco glam. Some suits had glitter, others used vibrant colours to showcase feminity in traditional menswear.