Next Story
Business News/ Lounge / Style/  Are gender-neutral clothes the next big fashion trend?

Are gender-neutral clothes the next big fashion trend?

Team Lounge

From couture to ready to wear, recent runway presentations have reflected designers' increasing interest in creating unisex fashion

From Christian Cowan's show at the New York Fashion Week Fall-Winter 2025 in New York on 7 February
Christian Cowan's collection included a variety of oversized double-breasted coats in pastels as well as bright colours, channelling the boho vibes of the 70s.

From the Sergio Hudson show in New York on 7 February
Sergio Hudson gave power suiting the twist of disco glam. Some suits had glitter, others used vibrant colours to showcase feminity in traditional menswear.

From Christian Siriano's New York show on 6 February

Christian Siriano's ready-to-wear collection was inspired by his love for cars, and modern technology. Models were dressed in shiny jackets and trousers, to appear paint and oil slicks.

From Rahul Mishra's couture show in Paris on 27 January

One of the standout pieces in the Rahul Mishra couture collection was a single-button coat-trouser ensemble with 3D embroidery, done in a way to resemble a superhero's suit.

From the Juzui Fall 2025 collection show during New York Fashion Week on 7 February

Chinese fashion label Juzui's presentation showed how to combine floral prints and flowy athlesiure, without compromising on colours.

