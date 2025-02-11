New York Fashion Week: Designers are trying to reinvent sexy
SummaryMany of the fall-winter collections at the recently concluded fashion week were focused on sexy, comfort-first clothing
The recently concluded New York Fashion Week saw charming references to almost every significant decade in fashion—the 70s, 80s, 90s and 2000s. While some designers indulged in nostalgia, bringing back some key pieces from their archives, many offered pared-back, decidedly no-fuss, wearable clothing. All had one aim: reinvent what sexy dressing means.
There were, of course, some exceptions, like Christian Siriano, Christian Cowan, Christopher John Roger, LaPointe and Collina Strada, who thrilled the viewers and fashion enthusiasts with theatrical silhouettes and unabashedly bold styles.