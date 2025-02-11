New York Fashion Week: Designers are trying to reinvent sexy

One of the most talked about shows this season was Calvin Klein's. The brand's collection, under the guidance of the newly appointed artistic director Veronica Leoni, included hits like the trompe-l’oeil monochrome ballgowns and dainty animal-print clutch bags inspired by the silhouette of the CK One bottle. Leoni also brought back a slingback ballerina flat from the archive which was styled with a fuzzy brown nubby coat worn. The designer said in the press notes, “My goal is to define an ultimate and definitive expression of monumental minimalism and pureness through shape and craft."