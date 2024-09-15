Why preppy chic clothes will never go out of fashion

At the recently concluded New York Fashion Week, many designers presented utilitarian garments that celebrated comfort and soft colours

Manish Mishra
Published15 Sep 2024, 01:00 PM IST
Ella Emhoff walked the runway at the Coach fashion show on 9 September in New York City.
Ella Emhoff walked the runway at the Coach fashion show on 9 September in New York City. (Getty Images via AFP)

It was hard to overlook nature-inspired references in the spring-summer collections presented at the recently concluded New York Fashion Week.

From Rachel Antonoff, Susan Alexandra and Collina Strada to Libertine and Christian Siriano, designers experimented with botanical and bloom motifs in playful ways, including vibrant prints and statement-making appliqué.

Take Collina Strada's show, which was held outdoors at Marble Cemetery in the East Village, for instance. The models walked through grass dressed in nature-inspired prints and hues—one pushed a lawn mower, and another carried a dog.

Preppy chic garments, meanwhile, are still very much in fashion, as seen during the presentations of Proenza Schouler, Tommy Hilfiger, Coach, Tory Burch and Ralph Lauren. While scarf shapes and nautical stripes dominated Proenza Schouler's collection, Tommy Hilfiger, Coach and Ralph Lauren stayed true to their utilitarian, easy breezy separates and dresses with a nod to athleticism.

From the Tommy Hilfiger fashion show
From the Tory Burch show

The highpoint this season was Alaia's show, which made a strong case for sculpted spiral dressing. What's more, some of Khaite's architectural looks exemplified the brand's draping and sculpting skills. Extra-drop waist silhouette has emerged as the key look of the season, with several designers, including Tibi and Monse, presenting low-slung skirts. 

Here are some other key trends that emerged at the recently concluded New York Fashion Week.

Also read: The hidden message in the Rahul Mishra x Tod’s collection

Art inspires fashion

Ulla Johnson had Lee Krasner’s Comet, 1970 on her mind, as some elements of the painting were printed on the panels that formed the centerpiece of her showcase.

The designer worked with the estate of the late artist for two years to secure permission to use Comet, 1970 and two other pieces, Portrait in Green and Palingenesis, as prints in the spring collection.

Jason Wu, on the other hand, was inspired by the work of Chinese artist Tong Yang-Tze, who, at the age of 82, the show notes read, “will be the first Asian artist to create works for The Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Great Hall Commission this November.” The designer reinterpreted some of Tong's works as prints.

From the Jason Wu show

Fringes and tassels rule

﻿Tactile tassels were seen at Monse, Proenza Schouler, Prabal Gurung and Ulla Johnson. At Ulla's show, a black party dress accented with gold bead fringe stood out. Nanushka, too, incorporated tassels in the collection showcase, presenting tiered fringes on skirts, dresses and tops.

 

From the Prabal Gurung show

Also read: Source: Your style guide to nail the Nancy Meyers aesthetic

Athletic touches

Coach's show opened with a navy blazer and khakis with a “I Heart NY” tee. Tommy Hilfiger's outing embraced preppy allure, with navy captain’s blazers and peacoat-style trench coats, cricket sweaters and tennis V-necks. Tory Burch's show was closed with three key ensembles that styled sleeveless muscle tees with delicately draped and ruffled asymmetric jersey chiffon skirts.

Manish Mishra is a Delhi-based writer and content creator.

Also read: New York Fashion Week: Statement looks from spring-summer 2025 collections

First Published:15 Sep 2024, 01:00 PM IST
Business NewsLoungeStyleWhy preppy chic clothes will never go out of fashion

      Popular in Lounge

