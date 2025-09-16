New York Fashion Week review: Old Hollywood glamour meets comfort dressing

Donna Karan presented an array of sexy draped dresses with tie details along with diaphanous silks and knits. Another highpoint was the jewellery designs informed by Donna’s archive. Michael Kors, too, gave into the prevailing theme of relaxed sensuality presenting a showcase inspired by the designer’s own beach house. Fittingly enough, the venue came to life with materials like wood panelling and terracotta touches. Liquid-like, body skimming draping techniques and supple tailoring were seen in Kors' pajamas, draped culottes.