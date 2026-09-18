New, old and nude—New York Fashion Week had a bit of everything

At Coach, meanwhile, the mood was celebratory, as the brand marked its 85th anniversary with a special show. On the mood board were images of Meg Ryan in a long, oversized khaki wool coat from the 2000 film Hanging Up, worn-out floral wallpaper, balloons stacked in a ceiling corner and candles. That sense of celebration carried on to the runway, with metallics, evening wear and louche, shirtless tailoring bringing a mix of exuberance and nonchalance. At Proenza Schouler, artistic director Rachel Scott offered her own take on the quintessential New York woman, sending out colourful gowns, clever animal prints and unexpected cutout details. Here are some trends that stood out at the Week: