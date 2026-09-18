New, old and nude—New York Fashion Week had a bit of everything

The recently concluded New York Fashion Week marked several milestones, alongside a few notable comebacks.
The recently concluded New York Fashion Week marked several milestones, alongside a few notable comebacks.
Diane von Furstenberg returned to the calendar with Henry Zankov’s debut collection, marking the house’s first official show in nearly a decade. Offering a vibrant, personal take on the label’s signature wrap dress, the collection made a striking debut. Tommy Hilfiger also rejoined the official schedule after several seasons of standalone showcases. Monse, the label founded by Oscar de la Renta’s former creative directors Laura Kim and Fernando Garcia, made its return after a brief hiatus.
Diane von Furstenberg returned to the calendar with Henry Zankov’s debut collection, marking the house’s first official show in nearly a decade. Offering a vibrant, personal take on the label’s signature wrap dress, the collection made a striking debut. Tommy Hilfiger also rejoined the official schedule after several seasons of standalone showcases. Monse, the label founded by Oscar de la Renta’s former creative directors Laura Kim and Fernando Garcia, made its return after a brief hiatus.
At Coach, meanwhile, the mood was celebratory, as the brand marked its 85th anniversary with a special show. On the mood board were images of Meg Ryan in a long, oversized khaki wool coat from the 2000 film Hanging Up, worn-out floral wallpaper, balloons stacked in a ceiling corner and candles. That sense of celebration carried on to the runway, with metallics, evening wear and louche, shirtless tailoring bringing a mix of exuberance and nonchalance. At Proenza Schouler, artistic director Rachel Scott offered her own take on the quintessential New York woman, sending out colourful gowns, clever animal prints and unexpected cutout details. Here are some trends that stood out at the Week:
Archival redux
Nostalgia has been a key runway theme over the last few seasons, and the Spring 2027 collections were no different. At Donna Karan, the starting point was an image: a 1999 editorial photograph of Spanish model Esther Cañadas in a monochromatic, soft-pink ensemble. The colour consequently informed a significant part of the collection, appearing across a range of light, fluid silhouettes.
Art inspo
Michael Kors’ show featured black-and-white images of Edie Sedgwick and Nico alongside vibrant Calder sculptures, Matisse cutouts and a graphic canvas by Carmen Herrera. The designer recontextualised brushstroke paintings as prints and raw-edged fabric embroideries, while Matisse’s curving cutouts informed the silhouette of a sequined cocktail dress.
Rachel Comey, too, had art on her mind. The designer drew inspiration from Rosalyn Drexler, the late painter, playwright and professional wrestler. With doodled T-shirts, alongside a shirt and shorts studded like championship belts, the collection felt artistic without losing its sense of wearability.
Shine, sequins and a little summer leather
Several designers sent out evening-worthy ensembles and separates in sheen-inducing fabrics and sequins. Ralph Lauren, Coach, Christian Siriano, Cult Gaia, Simkhai and Proenza Schouler offered plenty of dramatic, red-carpet-worthy looks. Siriano stayed true to his vocabulary of adventurous dressing, playing with off-kilter shapes, hot pinks and an interplay of sheers and textures. LoveShackFancy made a case for shine on scarf belts, bloom slips and low-waisted bottoms.
Simkhai, meanwhile, opted for a glossy finish, sending out jelly-coated tanks that caught the light, as well as denim pants and jackets coated in the same finish. Clearly, seasonality is becoming less important than the attitude a garment conveys. At Simkhai, that meant plenty of summer leather.
Feathers & bloom accents everywhere
It would be reductive to categorise the collections as either minimal or maximal. Instead, designers struck a balance between pared-back silhouettes and dramatic flourishes, using feathers and oversized floral accents to make a statement. Moving slightly away from her preppy Upper East Side aesthetic, Tory Burch incorporated hand-painted silk feathers into evening jackets and dresses. Painterly, handmade feathers also appeared as tufts on scarves and pompoms, or were draped around shoulders and bags for a playful finish.
Cult Gaia and Ralph Lauren, too, embraced exaggerated floral accents, reminiscent of Carrie Bradshaw’s dramatic floral brooches in Sex and the City. At Gaia, silk, colour-dipped feathers suspended from blush-hued bodices created an almost weightless effect.
Men's shirtless tailoring
It looks like it is perfectly acceptable to wear a trouser suit without a T-shirt—or even a tank top. Add a few rings, necklaces and a spiffy pair of trainers and you’re set. Coach set the tone for a shirtless tailoring trend that has been around for a few seasons and shows little sign of disappearing. Some of the most notable examples came from Cult Gaia and Christian Siriano, where tailoring was stripped back to its most bare-bones, and decidedly more sensual, form.