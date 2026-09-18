New, old and nude—New York Fashion Week had a bit of everything

Diane von Furstenberg returned to the calendar with Henry Zankov’s debut collection, marking the house’s first official show in nearly a decade. Offering a vibrant, personal take on the label’s signature wrap dress, the collection made a striking debut. Tommy Hilfiger also rejoined the official schedule after several seasons of standalone showcases. Monse, the label founded by Oscar de la Renta’s former creative directors Laura Kim and Fernando Garcia, made its return after a brief hiatus.