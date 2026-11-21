In 1913, MYB invested in Nottingham lace looms as Nottinghamshire became a hub of machine-made lace. Soon, Newmilns had more than 20 lace-making mills. It became a centre for Scottish Madras and Nottingham lace by the middle of the 20th century. But the Indian connection is more complicated than the usual account of a Scottish fabric taking its name from the city it was exported to.