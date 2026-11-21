At MYB Textiles, Nottingham lace looms are still at work. “The machines are enormous: heavily built, between 9 and 12.2 metres wide, and some are more than 100 years old,” says Margo Graham, MYB’s design director. Alongside them, modified Italian Vamatex looms make another of the company’s signature fabrics: Scottish Madras, a fine, open-weave textile with an unexpected connection to India.