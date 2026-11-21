What does Newmilns, a small town in Scotland’s Irvine Valley, have in common with British-era Madras (now Chennai)? The answer is inside a textile mill that has operated here for more than a century.
What does Newmilns, a small town in Scotland’s Irvine Valley, have in common with British-era Madras (now Chennai)? The answer is inside a textile mill that has operated here for more than a century.
At MYB Textiles, Nottingham lace looms are still at work. “The machines are enormous: heavily built, between 9 and 12.2 metres wide, and some are more than 100 years old,” says Margo Graham, MYB’s design director. Alongside them, modified Italian Vamatex looms make another of the company’s signature fabrics: Scottish Madras, a fine, open-weave textile with an unexpected connection to India.
At MYB Textiles, Nottingham lace looms are still at work. “The machines are enormous: heavily built, between 9 and 12.2 metres wide, and some are more than 100 years old,” says Margo Graham, MYB’s design director. Alongside them, modified Italian Vamatex looms make another of the company’s signature fabrics: Scottish Madras, a fine, open-weave textile with an unexpected connection to India.
Morton Young and Borland, now MYB Textiles, was founded in Newmilns in 1900. It began making Scottish leno gauze weave, a sheer fabric that became known as Scottish Madras, or Madras muslin. “The cloth was shipped to India in large quantities in the 1930s and 1940s, particularly to Madras, and the city’s name stuck,” Graham says. Newmilns’ textile industry had roots well before MYB was established.
Newmilns’ textile industry had roots well before MYB was established. In Newmilns: The Story of an Ayrshire Burgh (1948), historian John Strawhorn describes the Irvine Valley’s handloom-weaving tradition and the arrival of mechanised lace-making in the 19th century. One of the figures involved in that transition was Alexander Morton.
THE HISTORY
Morton was a textile manufacturer from Darvel who helped introduce mechanised lace-making to the Irvine Valley. Born into a weaving family, he learnt the trade as a boy and bought his first loom at 15. By the 1870s, he was a successful Madras manufacturer. In 1874, he raised money with partners to bring mechanised lace technology to the valley, Strawhorn writes.
In 1913, MYB invested in Nottingham lace looms as Nottinghamshire became a hub of machine-made lace. Soon, Newmilns had more than 20 lace-making mills. It became a centre for Scottish Madras and Nottingham lace by the middle of the 20th century. But the Indian connection is more complicated than the usual account of a Scottish fabric taking its name from the city it was exported to.
Ayaan Ahmed and Sally Buxton of the University of Edinburgh are researching Madras leno weave and its links with India, including whether ideas and textiles travelled from India to Scotland before the fabric went the other way.
“The history of this textile is not linear. It’s complex and our research is still uncovering details,” Ahmed says. “We aim to decolonise its history.”
Ahmed says lace-making was not part of India’s traditional textile traditions; India had a highly developed tradition of fine cotton weaving instead.
British consumers were fascinated by Indian muslin, particularly the exceptionally fine white-on-white textiles associated with Bengal. But the skill involved in weaving fabrics such as jamdani was hard to reproduce. Industrial lace machinery offered a different light textile: Madras leno gauze.
Ahmed describes the weave: warp threads are grouped, usually in pairs, and twisted around the weft, creating a stable but open fabric. The pattern comes from the weft: yarns are woven in where there is a design and float where there isn’t. A clipping machine shears off the floats, revealing the pattern and the sheer areas.
In colonial India, the fabric found a ready market. Madras was an important centre of East India Company commerce since the 17th century and became a point of entry for Scottish textiles.
Ahmed and Buxton’s research reveals that Madras leno was particularly popular among Anglo-Indian communities and was also bought by wealthier Indians. It was used for veils, headwear, and furnishings, and travelled to Bombay (now Mumbai)and Calcutta (now Kolkata). Graham says it was often used for curtains and bed nets as the fine gauze helped keep mosquitoes out.
Ahmed describes it as a “fast fashion textile of its time”: a new imported fabric. Its popularity belonged to the economics of empire. Industrialisation let European manufactured fabrics enter India even as Indian textile traditions faced colonial pressures. “Our research has found Indian motifs, particularly flora and fauna, in textile archives dating to around 1900, alongside motifs connected with China and Iran,” he says.
By 1927, the textile was being sold as Scottish leno weave rather than Madras muslin or Madras leno weave. Its popularity in India waned as the independence movement grew and Khadi became a political statement.
PRESERVING THE CRAFT
Today, Madras is more familiar as the colourful checked cotton from south India that became a staple of American preppy fashion. It is a different textile despite the shared name.
In Newmilns, the industry the valley was known for has almost disappeared. From the late 1970s, Scottish lace and Madras manufacturers struggled against cheaper European and Asian competition. MYB is now the last remaining lace and Madras producer in the valley. “It is predominantly woven from Egyptian cotton, although wool, Lurex, viscose and coloured cotton can be worked into the pattern,” Graham says.
In the 1990s, MYB replaced its belt-driven pull systems with faster, wider equipment. Local inventor Michael Litton helped develop technology for its Scottish Madras production, including a modified Vamatex loom that raised output from around 50 to 850 metres per loom a week. MYB holds an archive of around 50,000 fabrics and drawings. Some old designs return to production as fashions change. “Our best-selling design, Lydia, is a traditional one and has sold well from 1936 until today,” Graham says.
THE ROAD AHEAD
Ahmed and Buxton see their research partly as a way of preserving the craft while critically reassessing its history. Their project is part of Lace Innovations, led by professor Mal James as lead academic and curator, and will contribute to a 2027 V&A Dundee exhibition developed with MYB and Graham.
“The more interest in our fabric, the more we need to train and keep the craft alive,” Graham says.