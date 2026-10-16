‘These clothes aren’t meant to make a statement’

Designer Nimish Shah is bringing back Shift, the label he shut down in 2018, but not as it was.
After a stint as creative director at Bhaane, Shah is returning with Shift Man, a menswear line built around end-of-line textiles and classic silhouettes, alongside a home collection. It marks a departure from the easy, retro-inspired dresses and blouses that made Shift popular after its launch in 2011.
The new collections bring together Scandinavian minimalism and Shah’s Gujarati roots. A graduate of the London College of Fashion, he has previously worked at Chloé and Burberry. “It’s been on my mind for almost two years. I just wanted to make good products, starting with textiles, working with base materials and then experimenting with shapes. This felt a lot stronger as a menswear offering, rather than going back to the old Shift woman,” he says.
In an interview with Lounge, the designer talks about what Indian men are looking for in loungewear. Edited excerpts: