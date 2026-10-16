‘These clothes aren’t meant to make a statement’

Shift was synonymous with simple, easy chic and clever details. What can we expect from Shift 2.0? What has changed, and what remains the same?

Fundamentally, everything remains the same, but there’s a lot more confidence. The quietness is more confident than it was in the early days. Back then, it was more aesthetics-driven; now, it’s more value-driven. You’re less afraid to do things that don’t necessarily stand out. You’ll still see oversized shapes, but they’re more about comfort than streetwear. For instance, there’s a billowy, oversized woven shirt, but the shape doesn’t make it streetwear. Everything has a relaxed yet controlled fit, rather than the slim fits you see in European fashion.