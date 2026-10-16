‘These clothes aren’t meant to make a statement’

Designer Nimish Shah is bringing back Shift, the label he shut down in 2018, but not as it was.
Designer Nimish Shah is bringing back Shift, the label he shut down in 2018, but not as it was.
After a stint as creative director at Bhaane, Shah is returning with Shift Man, a menswear line built around end-of-line textiles and classic silhouettes, alongside a home collection. It marks a departure from the easy, retro-inspired dresses and blouses that made Shift popular after its launch in 2011.
After a stint as creative director at Bhaane, Shah is returning with Shift Man, a menswear line built around end-of-line textiles and classic silhouettes, alongside a home collection. It marks a departure from the easy, retro-inspired dresses and blouses that made Shift popular after its launch in 2011.
The new collections bring together Scandinavian minimalism and Shah’s Gujarati roots. A graduate of the London College of Fashion, he has previously worked at Chloé and Burberry. “It’s been on my mind for almost two years. I just wanted to make good products, starting with textiles, working with base materials and then experimenting with shapes. This felt a lot stronger as a menswear offering, rather than going back to the old Shift woman,” he says.
In an interview with Lounge, the designer talks about what Indian men are looking for in loungewear. Edited excerpts:
Shift was synonymous with simple, easy chic and clever details. What can we expect from Shift 2.0? What has changed, and what remains the same?
Fundamentally, everything remains the same, but there’s a lot more confidence. The quietness is more confident than it was in the early days. Back then, it was more aesthetics-driven; now, it’s more value-driven. You’re less afraid to do things that don’t necessarily stand out. You’ll still see oversized shapes, but they’re more about comfort than streetwear. For instance, there’s a billowy, oversized woven shirt, but the shape doesn’t make it streetwear. Everything has a relaxed yet controlled fit, rather than the slim fits you see in European fashion.
In the last 15 years, how has your design sensibility evolved? You also helmed Bhaane. How did that experience shape you as a designer?
At Bhaane, there was an existing community with certain expectations of the brand, and our job was to elevate it. The experience was about listening and responding. Shift, on the other hand, has always been an individual creative expression, with me presenting my ideas and notions.
How have men's tastes and approach to dressing evolved over the years?
There's a lot more recognition of quality and identity over statement, which is comforting and inspiring for me. These clothes aren't meant to make a statement; they're for yourself. You're wearing something of a certain quality. Men aren't just sticking to chinos and denim anymore. There's a lot more experimentation with styling, without looking like you're dressing up. They're listening, looking for things and trying to find their own zones.
How do you interpret the new-age luxury aesthetic?
I think luxury abroad and luxury in India are two very different things. Our luxury is much more rooted and has a certain cultural depth. For Shift, luxury is about being chic without following the most templatised idea of what that means, in India or abroad.
What prompted you to launch Shift Home?
I've done homeware before, including home textiles and furnishings. It starts with the raw material and figuring out who can do what, from vendor partners to suppliers. It's a partnership, because these things aren't made in-house. It's about understanding the vendor's craft and learning from their expertise.
We're not trying to meet a particular requirement or make tableware just because there's a demand for it. We're making things that feel appropriate and, in a way, trans-seasonal.
You've always been a design-centric creator. Was it easy to translate your ideas about clothing and fashion into homeware?
I haven't really thought about it. But now that you're making me think about it, those nuances come through in everything, including the packaging. When I hold a piece, it feels like a collector's item. Is it a value proposition from a monetary standpoint? I'm not sure. But aesthetically, yes. It's something you may not have seen before. It's familiar, but it's not entirely off the catalogue.