Make waves with fashion inspired by the ocean world

Fashion has long looked to the natural world for inspiration, but this season, the industry is taking a deep dive beneath the surface. From fluid, shimmering fabrics that mimic the movement of the tide to accessories sculpted after the ocean's most enigmatic creatures, marine aesthetics are making a massive wave on and off the runway.
Under-the-Sea Chic
Whether you are packing for a coastal getaway, dressing for an elegant evening affair, or simply looking to inject some whimsical luxury into your daily rotation, the ocean offers an endless reservoir of style.
From seaweed-inspired silk frills and mother-of-pearl timepieces to sculptural fishbone neckpieces and seashell-adorned heels, these curated fashion picks let you channel the mystique of the water world with effortless sophistication.