Make waves with fashion inspired by the ocean world

Fashion has long looked to the natural world for inspiration, but this season, the industry is taking a deep dive beneath the surface. From fluid, shimmering fabrics that mimic the movement of the tide to accessories sculpted after the ocean's most enigmatic creatures, marine aesthetics are making a massive wave on and off the runway.
Fashion has long looked to the natural world for inspiration, but this season, the industry is taking a deep dive beneath the surface. From fluid, shimmering fabrics that mimic the movement of the tide to accessories sculpted after the ocean's most enigmatic creatures, marine aesthetics are making a massive wave on and off the runway.
Under-the-Sea Chic
Whether you are packing for a coastal getaway, dressing for an elegant evening affair, or simply looking to inject some whimsical luxury into your daily rotation, the ocean offers an endless reservoir of style.
Under-the-Sea Chic
Whether you are packing for a coastal getaway, dressing for an elegant evening affair, or simply looking to inject some whimsical luxury into your daily rotation, the ocean offers an endless reservoir of style.
From seaweed-inspired silk frills and mother-of-pearl timepieces to sculptural fishbone neckpieces and seashell-adorned heels, these curated fashion picks let you channel the mystique of the water world with effortless sophistication.
Floral Fantasy
Bring the beauty of Monet’s water garden to every step with these heels adorned with 3D water lilies. Available at Dior stores; price on request.
Bare Bones
This fishbone-like gold-plated bronze neck piece is a playful take on the tie. Available on Mishodesigns.com; ₹1.85 lakh.
After Dark
A cotton jacket featuring a print of the night-time underwater world to brighten up the day. Available on Siddhartha-bansal.com; ₹17,500.
Catch It
A silver-tone brass ring that reimagines the classic fishing lure. Available on Clothbase.com; $420.
Glass Art
Turn happy hour into an under-the-sea affair with these sea-horse-shaped glasses. Available on Les-ottomans.com; €67.
Like an Angel
Despite its whimsical design, this roomy bag is practical, with a pearl string that serves as a handle. Available on Simonerocha.com; £625.
Dancing Gems
This watch features a blue mother-of-pearl dial with a starfish motif that dances between three diamonds. Available in stores; ₹9 lakh.