Subscribe
Wall Street Journal at flat 1500 offSubscribe@3499

Make waves with fashion inspired by the ocean world

Team Lounge
1 min read18 Jul 2026, 01:46 PM IST
Zimmermann Dress
Zimmermann Dress
Summary

This curated luxury guide brings the enchanting allure of marine life straight to your summer wardrobe

Gift this article

Fashion has long looked to the natural world for inspiration, but this season, the industry is taking a deep dive beneath the surface. From fluid, shimmering fabrics that mimic the movement of the tide to accessories sculpted after the ocean's most enigmatic creatures, marine aesthetics are making a massive wave on and off the runway.

Fashion has long looked to the natural world for inspiration, but this season, the industry is taking a deep dive beneath the surface. From fluid, shimmering fabrics that mimic the movement of the tide to accessories sculpted after the ocean's most enigmatic creatures, marine aesthetics are making a massive wave on and off the runway.

Under-the-Sea Chic

Whether you are packing for a coastal getaway, dressing for an elegant evening affair, or simply looking to inject some whimsical luxury into your daily rotation, the ocean offers an endless reservoir of style.

Under-the-Sea Chic

Whether you are packing for a coastal getaway, dressing for an elegant evening affair, or simply looking to inject some whimsical luxury into your daily rotation, the ocean offers an endless reservoir of style.

From seaweed-inspired silk frills and mother-of-pearl timepieces to sculptural fishbone neckpieces and seashell-adorned heels, these curated fashion picks let you channel the mystique of the water world with effortless sophistication.

Dior Nymphéas

Floral Fantasy

Bring the beauty of Monet’s water garden to every step with these heels adorned with 3D water lilies. Available at Dior stores; price on request.

Misho Vertebrale Neck Piece

Bare Bones

This fishbone-like gold-plated bronze neck piece is a playful take on the tie. Available on Mishodesigns.com; 1.85 lakh.

Also Read | Weekly planner: ‘Non-linear’ art, a childhood reimagined, and more
Siddhartha Bansal Night Bloom Jacket

After Dark

A cotton jacket featuring a print of the night-time underwater world to brighten up the day. Available on Siddhartha-bansal.com; 17,500.

Marine Serre Silver Fishing Bait Ring

Catch It

A silver-tone brass ring that reimagines the classic fishing lure. Available on Clothbase.com; $420.

Les Ottomans Cocktail Glass

Glass Art

Turn happy hour into an under-the-sea affair with these sea-horse-shaped glasses. Available on Les-ottomans.com; €67.

Simone Rocha Pearl Egg Bag

Like an Angel

Despite its whimsical design, this roomy bag is practical, with a pearl string that serves as a handle. Available on Simonerocha.com; £625.

Chopard Happy Starfish

Dancing Gems

This watch features a blue mother-of-pearl dial with a starfish motif that dances between three diamonds. Available in stores; 9 lakh.

Also Read | Lounge Loves: Matcha in Madras, Tony Rayns and more
Gift this article

Topics

Meet the Author

Team Lounge

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeLoungeStyleMake waves with fashion inspired by the ocean world

Make waves with fashion inspired by the ocean world

Team Lounge
1 min read18 Jul 2026, 01:46 PM IST
Zimmermann Dress
Zimmermann Dress
Summary

This curated luxury guide brings the enchanting allure of marine life straight to your summer wardrobe

Gift this article

Fashion has long looked to the natural world for inspiration, but this season, the industry is taking a deep dive beneath the surface. From fluid, shimmering fabrics that mimic the movement of the tide to accessories sculpted after the ocean's most enigmatic creatures, marine aesthetics are making a massive wave on and off the runway.

Fashion has long looked to the natural world for inspiration, but this season, the industry is taking a deep dive beneath the surface. From fluid, shimmering fabrics that mimic the movement of the tide to accessories sculpted after the ocean's most enigmatic creatures, marine aesthetics are making a massive wave on and off the runway.

Under-the-Sea Chic

Whether you are packing for a coastal getaway, dressing for an elegant evening affair, or simply looking to inject some whimsical luxury into your daily rotation, the ocean offers an endless reservoir of style.

Under-the-Sea Chic

Whether you are packing for a coastal getaway, dressing for an elegant evening affair, or simply looking to inject some whimsical luxury into your daily rotation, the ocean offers an endless reservoir of style.

From seaweed-inspired silk frills and mother-of-pearl timepieces to sculptural fishbone neckpieces and seashell-adorned heels, these curated fashion picks let you channel the mystique of the water world with effortless sophistication.

Dior Nymphéas

Floral Fantasy

Bring the beauty of Monet’s water garden to every step with these heels adorned with 3D water lilies. Available at Dior stores; price on request.

Misho Vertebrale Neck Piece

Bare Bones

This fishbone-like gold-plated bronze neck piece is a playful take on the tie. Available on Mishodesigns.com; 1.85 lakh.

Also Read | Weekly planner: ‘Non-linear’ art, a childhood reimagined, and more
Siddhartha Bansal Night Bloom Jacket

After Dark

A cotton jacket featuring a print of the night-time underwater world to brighten up the day. Available on Siddhartha-bansal.com; 17,500.

Marine Serre Silver Fishing Bait Ring

Catch It

A silver-tone brass ring that reimagines the classic fishing lure. Available on Clothbase.com; $420.

Les Ottomans Cocktail Glass

Glass Art

Turn happy hour into an under-the-sea affair with these sea-horse-shaped glasses. Available on Les-ottomans.com; €67.

Simone Rocha Pearl Egg Bag

Like an Angel

Despite its whimsical design, this roomy bag is practical, with a pearl string that serves as a handle. Available on Simonerocha.com; £625.

Chopard Happy Starfish

Dancing Gems

This watch features a blue mother-of-pearl dial with a starfish motif that dances between three diamonds. Available in stores; 9 lakh.

Also Read | Lounge Loves: Matcha in Madras, Tony Rayns and more
Gift this article

Topics

Meet the Author

Team Lounge

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeLoungeStyleMake waves with fashion inspired by the ocean world
Read Next Story