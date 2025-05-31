Get your cues for ocean-inspired fashion here

We are a little over a week away from celebrating World Ocean's Day that is celebrated annually on 8 June. The central theme for the year is “Sustainable Fishing Means More…" to raise awareness about sustainable fishing practices that will ensure the “the health and abundance of marine resources for generations to come" states the Marine Stewardship Council. As conversations around protecting our oceans continue to gain ground year on year, it would also be timely to talk about how the expansive ocean and the marine life it holds in its depths have inspired fashion designers over the years. The ‘mermaidcore’ aesthetic that comes in iridescent colours and uses motifs of seashells and clams and pearls was a popular micro-trend a few years back. But every year, the refreshing tones of the ocean, from sea green to deep blue, and fascinating sea life including seahorses, starfishes, dolphins, whales, clown fishes and even sea weed have all been embroidered, stitched, moulded or painted onto multiple silhouettes. Lounge's round up shows you how you can add elements of marine life to add a splash of whimsy and joy into your wardrobe.

MANTA TIME

Seiko's limited edition range seeks to raise money for ocean conservation efforts. What better way to have fun with this than with the iconic Seiko Turtle dive watch with an engraved blue dial featuring Manta Rays? Available on Watchfactory.in; ₹54,000.

View Full Image Amit Aggarwal Black Fish Scale Inspired Top.

MERMAID MODEL

Inspired by amorphous glowing marine forms, this top by designer Amit Aggarwal is meticulously crafted in handwoven metallic polymer. Pair the top with pants or a fitted skirt for a statement-making look. Available on Ensembleindia.com; ₹54,500.

View Full Image Anya Hindmarch Fish Embellished Cross-body Bag.

HELLO NEMO

If you are a fan of the movie, Finding Nemo here's a bag you'll find irresistable. This sea creature-inspired bag from label Anya Hindmarch has a recycled-satin base, leather trims, fin-shaped drawstrings and is embellished with pink and lime paillettes and crystal-encrusted eyes. Available on Anyahindmarch.com; ₹1.14 lakh.

View Full Image Chloé Shells Charm Necklace.

SHE SELLS 9 SHELLS

Nothing screams ocean-inspired fashion louder than accessories adorned with shells. Exude chill beach babe vibes with this necklace from Chloé crafted in vintage gold brass features nine shell pendants in various shapes around a short chain. A logo plate finishes this piece. Available on Chloe.com; ₹1.06 lakh.

View Full Image Versace Barocco Gathered jersey Skirt.

BEACH-CODED

If you are a beach person, your holiday wardrobe should have a few pieces of clothing with sea-inspired prints and patterns. Like this Versace gathered, stretch-jersey midi skirt. Featuring Barocco elements with coral, starfish and shell motifs and Medusa ’95 hardware on the front wrap panel, pair it with a matching top or a white tank top. Available on Mytheresa.com; ₹53,366.

View Full Image Polspotten Fat Fish jar

FISH FACE

Crafted from glass, this quirky water green-hued jar seems life-like thanks to features like a set of fins and texture to resemble scales. Use it to store sweets or as a decorative feature and add some quirky humour into your home decor. Available on Polspotten.com; ₹12,503.

View Full Image Emporio Armani Navy Blue Swim Shorts with Sea Animals Pattern.

DIVE BOMB

Whether you are swimming in a pool in your apartment or bathing in the sea, a little element of fashion by way of swimming trunks is always a good idea. This pair of swim shorts with drawstring waist and all-over sea animals pattern from Emporio Armani is a neat addition. Available on Armani.com; ₹10,580.

View Full Image Valentino Garavani Starfish Beaded Espadrilles

BEAD THE WAY

Starfish are fascinating creatures - they are not fish, don't have brains or blood and can live up to 35 years. They also make for pretty motifs on any item of clothing or shoes. This pair of Valentino Garavani espadrilles crafted with fabric upper and leather lining look even more lively thanks to the neon-pink beaded starfish embellishments. Available on Mytheresa.com; ₹51,170.