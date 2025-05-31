Get your cues for ocean-inspired fashion here

We are a little over a week away from celebrating World Ocean's Day that is celebrated annually on 8 June. The central theme for the year is “Sustainable Fishing Means More…" to raise awareness about sustainable fishing practices that will ensure the “the health and abundance of marine resources for generations to come" states the Marine Stewardship Council. As conversations around protecting our oceans continue to gain ground year on year, it would also be timely to talk about how the expansive ocean and the marine life it holds in its depths have inspired fashion designers over the years. The ‘mermaidcore’ aesthetic that comes in iridescent colours and uses motifs of seashells and clams and pearls was a popular micro-trend a few years back. But every year, the refreshing tones of the ocean, from sea green to deep blue, and fascinating sea life including seahorses, starfishes, dolphins, whales, clown fishes and even sea weed have all been embroidered, stitched, moulded or painted onto multiple silhouettes. Lounge's round up shows you how you can add elements of marine life to add a splash of whimsy and joy into your wardrobe.