Shimmer, shine and sparkle away with makeup ideas for the festive season
From the no-makeup makeup look to shimmery highlighters, a celebrity makeup artist shares what’s hot for the 2025 celebratory season
Festive season is here, and there are so many ideas to experiment with for your looks this year. Whether you are the host or attending celebrations at your loved one’s home, makeup ideas for 2025 let you go minimal or extravagant. “Gone are the days when one would doll up just for weddings. Today, be it the Gen Z or millennial girls, or our moms and aunts, everybody wants to look wow, even if it’s for an intimate gathering," says celebrity makeup artist Ojas Rajani.