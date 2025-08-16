Shimmer, shine and sparkle away with makeup ideas for the festive season

The no-makeup makeup look continues to remain popular, says Rajani. This, in part, is because international formulations that offer skin-like finish – very often without foundation coverage – are now available in India. “I think the palette is very natural. People are loving the peaches and the creams and the pinks. While not many people are still very happy with the choice of burgundies and the maroons available, these lip shades are very flattering for medium to dusky skin tones in India and will continue to remain popular," says Rajani who has worked with stars including Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Deepika Padukone.