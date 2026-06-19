The rise of 50-plus fashion mentors on Instagram

The first pinned post on Shonima Kaul’s Instagram page says it all. Holding a hand shower to her ear like a phone, she poses in a Helen-inspired crystal-studded mini dress with a feather-trimmed hem. It’s a kind of swagger hard to find among her peers.
After a decades-long career working in various sectors, Kaul is now a full-time digital creator famous among her 55,000 followers as a woman who proudly celebrates the self-expression of being 50-plus through fun, fashion and fierceness.
In her 2,000-plus posts, Kaul, 51, who’s studied mechanical engineering, builds outfits around mood, accessories, different eras, textures, even Mumbai weather. One day, the starting point might be a leopard-print skort bought years before it became fashionable, another day a Gayatri Devi-style pearl necklace. She layers on pieces almost intuitively—a black vest to tackle the heat, opera gloves to inject old-world glamour—or abandons the original plan altogether and pulls from her walk-in closet a jumpsuit that looks like a scuba-diving suit. Above all, she exudes joy and confidence, and she highlights her age in almost every post—for instance, she will ask, “How would I style capris as a 51-year-old?”
“A lot of women in the comments ask me how I can wear shorts ‘at this age’. I wear whatever I want if I think it suits me—and I give them the same advice,” says Kaul, who started a fashion blog in 2012 because she had “always loved fashion” before moving to Instagram during the pandemic. “I’m done keeping others happy; nothing comes of it. Now, especially after turning 50, I focus on making myself happy, and fashion has become one of the ways I do that."
Her philosophy is shared by a small but growing cohort of Indian content creators in their 50s and 60s who are using social media to celebrate individual style and challenge age-related fashion stereotypes.
Mothers, grandmothers, wives, professionals and retirees, they are using social media to not sell anti-ageing fantasies or promises of looking younger. Instead, they are offering a vision of growing older by staying true to themselves. In the process, many have found an audience—and, increasingly, brand partnerships.
The phenomenon is not unique to India. In the West, older women have already become a recognised category of fashion influencers. India may be late to the trend, but a similar audience appears to be emerging here.
Self-assurance is one reason that makes these creators so compelling. The confidence they project can feel aspirational in itself. In an industry still prone to rendering older women invisible, their presence feels quietly radical. Even today, the inclusion of grey-haired models in runway shows and fashion or beauty campaigns often comes across as tokenism rather than the norm.
Part of the appeal also lies in their wardrobes. Unlike youngsters posting jump-cut videos of their latest purchases, these individuals’ closets feel personal archives. Styling old purchases in new ways allows them to share a lifetime of fashion knowledge with younger followers online. They offer a different kind of fashion mentorship that is less about buying the next big thing and more about shopping from your own closet, and cultivating a personal style.
Some of the common comments on the Instagram posts of Lucknow’s Adity Chakravarti, 65, go something like: “I want to be like you when I reach your age.”
Whether she’s posting about the sprawling garden she has cultivated at home, sharing glimpses of the heritage walks she conducts in the city, or reflecting on her life as the wife of an IFS officer before retirement, one question invariably crops up in her comments section: Where are her clothes from?
“My closet mostly has old handloom saris,” says Chakravarti, who recently shared with her 1.2 million followers how she revived a century-old Benarasi sari that had belonged to her mother-in-law’s mother-in-law, and matched it with a different coloured blouse—just to make it look fresher.
“I don’t buy anything new that much because you don’t get that quality anymore, and I think that’s one reason people like my content.”
That reflects a different kind of aspiration, far removed from the closet tours of influencers, where the emphasis is often on trends and brand names. A wardrobe built on timeless items projects a sense of ease and content with what you have.
“Most people my age are doing satsang; they tell me to do it. Good for them, but many are simply conforming to what they think is what their ‘image’ should be,” says Chakravarti. “I go for treks. How can anyone else decide for you how you should live or dress?”
Beneath the conversations about clothes lies a growing refusal to be limited to the roles women of their generation were taught to inhabit.
“We were raised to make life about others—to be daughters, wives, mothers, caregivers,” says Gurugram-based Mukta Singh, 63. She is an artist, content creator with 15,000 followers, and a model who’s walked the runway for brands like Amit Aggarwal. “I grew up in a liberated family, but I still remember my mother crying whenever she heard the song Jis Ghar Jaye Swarg Bana De. She used to envy the girls in her college who spoke English and had short hair. So she made sure we always had short hair—and I still do.”
Yet the confidence these women project today has often been hard won. Singh, for instance, spent years worrying about revealing her grey hair before eventually growing “sick” of dyeing it. Kaul, meanwhile, questioned whether anyone would be interested in hearing a “40-year-old” talk about fashion when she first started creating content.
Another thread connecting these women is where they draw their fashion inspiration from. Kaul credits her mother, a teacher, with teaching her the importance of being well turned out, recalling her crisp saris and carefully applied bindi.
Chakravarti, too, grew up watching her mother build a wardrobe around a handful of Tangaliya, Dhakai jamdani and Chanderi saris. For Singh, the style icon was her grandmother, who paired starched Bengali cotton saris with men’s shirts. “My sister and I used to borrow her shirts to wear to college,” she says with a laugh.
Perhaps that is also why none of them shops on a whim, though Kaul admits she’s a “bit of a hoarder”. “You know, gone are the days when people used to say that fashion doesn’t cater to women a certain age. Today, the market is flooded with options and you can wear whatever you want,” she says. “So I confess I get a little tempted more than usual.”
Bengaluru’s Vinita Chaitanya, who turns 64 this month, has a simple shopping rule: before buying anything new, she parts with five items from her wardrobe, passing them on to charity, friends, colleagues or family.
She started posting on social media during the pandemic, sharing snippets of her life between Bengaluru and Coorg, her love for nature and tablescaping, and her work as an interior designer. But it wasn’t long before followers began asking about her clothes, revealing an audience hungry for style inspiration beyond the usual youthful faces.
“I never tried to dress young,” says Chaitanya, whose bohemian aesthetic might see her pair a crinkled Cord sari with a matching smocked shirt, sneakers and a Kutchi bag, or style a Kasavu sari with a Tarun Tahiliani cape, silk slippers picked up on the streets of Venice, a vintage Chanel necklace and traditional polki-and-pearl earrings. “I shop from my wardrobe first and then look outside.”
Like the others, Chaitanya, who has over 1.4 million followers, places comfort above all else. But comfort, in their case, is not the opposite of style; it is the foundation of it.
Can style be taught, or are some people simply born with it, as most people believe? All four women offered variations of the same answer.
“You need to curate your own style. It has to be part of your persona. I can’t tell you what your personal style is,” says Chaitanya. “You make mistakes and you figure it out, whether you are 20 or 90. Age doesn’t govern how you dress; it’s your state of mind.”