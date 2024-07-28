Source: A style guide that’s all about the glint of Olympic medals

Dries Van Noten Embellished Cotton Bomber Jacket Silver sequinned cotton jacket for men with ribbed trims and embroidered leaves. Available on mrporter.com; ₹3,46,243.

Balenciaga 51st Collection Asymmetric Draped Dress Maxi dress in silver- coated silk taffeta. Available on couture.balenciaga. com; Price on request.

Skyline Chess Luxury Bronze Dubai Edition Chess Set This special edition features scaled models of Dubai’s landmark buildings. Available on mrporter.com; ₹5,13,847.

Bronze Tissue Silk Karyl sari This bronze-toned sari woven in tissue silk from Mimamsaa is a vision of opulence. Available on Ensembleindia.com; ₹15,800.

Mugler Small Spiral Curve 01 Crossbody Bag Bag made from embossed metallic fabric leather with logo in silver metal. Available on fashion. mugler.com; ₹84,300

Ginnyfer 105mm Wedge Sandals Giuseppe Zanotti sandals crafted from golden mirror-effect synthetic fabric with curved wedge heels. Available on farfetch.com; ₹56,327.

