Source: A style guide that’s all about the glint of Olympic medals

Silver sequinned cotton jacket for men with ribbed trims and embroidered leaves. Available on mrporter.com; ₹3,46,243.
Maxi dress in silver- coated silk taffeta. Available on couture.balenciaga. com; Price on request.
This special edition features scaled models of Dubai’s landmark buildings. Available on mrporter.com; ₹5,13,847.
This bronze-toned sari woven in tissue silk from Mimamsaa is a vision of opulence. Available on Ensembleindia.com; ₹15,800.
Bag made from embossed metallic fabric leather with logo in silver metal. Available on fashion. mugler.com; ₹84,300
Giuseppe Zanotti sandals crafted from golden mirror-effect synthetic fabric with curved wedge heels. Available on farfetch.com; ₹56,327.
Handpainted cuff made from 22-carat gold-plated copper alloy embellished with blue tubular wire flowers. Available on suhanipittie.com; ₹7,000.
