Source: A style guide that’s all about the glint of Olympic medals

Dries Van Noten Embellished Cotton Bomber Jacket
Silver sequinned cotton jacket for men with ribbed trims and embroidered leaves. Available on mrporter.com; ₹3,46,243.
Balenciaga 51st Collection Asymmetric Draped Dress
Maxi dress in silver- coated silk taffeta. Available on couture.balenciaga. com; Price on request.
Skyline Chess Luxury Bronze Dubai Edition Chess Set
This special edition features scaled models of Dubai’s landmark buildings. Available on mrporter.com; ₹5,13,847.
Bronze Tissue Silk Karyl sari
This bronze-toned sari woven in tissue silk from Mimamsaa is a vision of opulence. Available on Ensembleindia.com; ₹15,800.
Mugler Small Spiral Curve 01 Crossbody Bag
Bag made from embossed metallic fabric leather with logo in silver metal. Available on fashion. mugler.com; ₹84,300
Ginnyfer 105mm Wedge Sandals
Giuseppe Zanotti sandals crafted from golden mirror-effect synthetic fabric with curved wedge heels. Available on farfetch.com; ₹56,327.
Azure Ray Cuff
Handpainted cuff made from 22-carat gold-plated copper alloy embellished with blue tubular wire flowers. Available on suhanipittie.com; ₹7,000.
