Business News/ Lounge / Style/  Source: A style guide that’s all about the glint of Olympic medals

Team Lounge

The 2024 Games have started and here's your style guide inspired by the glitz and glamour of Paris

Dries Van Noten Embellished Cotton Bomber Jacket

Silver sequinned cotton jacket for men with ribbed trims and embroidered leaves. Available on mrporter.com; 3,46,243.

Balenciaga 51st Collection Asymmetric Draped Dress

Maxi dress in silver- coated silk taffeta. Available on couture.balenciaga. com; Price on request.

Skyline Chess Luxury Bronze Dubai Edition Chess Set

This special edition features scaled models of Dubai’s landmark buildings. Available on mrporter.com; 5,13,847.

Bronze Tissue Silk Karyl sari

This bronze-toned sari woven in tissue silk from Mimamsaa is a vision of opulence. Available on Ensembleindia.com; 15,800.

Mugler Small Spiral Curve 01 Crossbody Bag

Bag made from embossed metallic fabric leather with logo in silver metal. Available on fashion. mugler.com; 84,300

Also read: Your style guide to the ‘brat’ fashion trend

Ginnyfer 105mm Wedge Sandals

Giuseppe Zanotti sandals crafted from golden mirror-effect synthetic fabric with curved wedge heels. Available on farfetch.com; 56,327.

Azure Ray Cuff

Handpainted cuff made from 22-carat gold-plated copper alloy embellished with blue tubular wire flowers. Available on suhanipittie.com; 7,000.

Also read: Plastic Free July: Your style guide to upcycled couture

