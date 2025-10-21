Why Oscar de la Renta's Fernando Garcia loves Indian embroideries
Fernando Garcia, the co-creative director of Oscar de la Renta and Monse Maison, on what makes Indian artisans so special and his favourite form of embroidery
Fernando Garcia, the co-creative director of Oscar de la Renta and Monse Maison, was recently in India touring ateliers that help bring his ideas to life. In between the quick work trip, Garcia attended an intimate soiree in Mumbai, hosted by his longtime collaborator Gayatri Khanna of Milaaya Embroideries.
Milaaya Embroideries is a luxury atelier in Mumbai, which has worked with the brand Oscar de la Renta for close to a decade.
In a quick interview with Lounge, Garcia talks about his love for Indian embroideries, the decision to exit Oscar de la Renta soon, and more. Edited excerpts: