Why Oscar de la Renta's Fernando Garcia loves Indian embroideries

You are leaving Oscar de la Renta soon. What's next?

I am excited. I'm looking forward to next year. We are working on our final two collections, but I don't see them as the “last" two collections since we are going to be a part of the board of the company. We will be helping in any way, shape, possible. We have a team that we have been helping for a very long time. And I feel that the company is in great hands with the team that is there.