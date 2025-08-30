The Mumbai sisters who are making fashion jewellery bolder and sculptural
Designers and sisters Kaaba and Sasha Grewal on celebrating 13 years of their brand, Outhouse, and the growing hunger in India for fashion jewellery
While many designers mark their 10th or 15th anniversaries with retrospectives, sisters Kaabia and Sasha Grewal of jewellery label Outhouse chose to celebrate their 13th year last week with a fashion presentation in Mumbai.
Titled Alchemy: The Art of Duality, the showcase drew on the symbolism of the number 13—often seen as inauspicious, but here reimagined as a marker of change, balance and new beginnings. The duality in the show was presented with a collusion of metal in silver and gold, with pearlescent accents, clear wrist stacks, intricate chained pieces, motifs that were sensual and strong at the same time, and gorgeous beaded statement clutches too.
In an interview with Lounge, the Mumbai-based sisters discuss their brand's journey, the fashion jewellery market, and why shoppers love drama in their accessories. Edited excerpts: