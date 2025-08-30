The Mumbai sisters who are making fashion jewellery bolder and sculptural

While many designers mark their 10th or 15th anniversaries with retrospectives, sisters Kaabia and Sasha Grewal of jewellery label Outhouse chose to celebrate their 13th year last week with a fashion presentation in Mumbai.

Titled Alchemy: The Art of Duality, the showcase drew on the symbolism of the number 13—often seen as inauspicious, but here reimagined as a marker of change, balance and new beginnings. The duality in the show was presented with a collusion of metal in silver and gold, with pearlescent accents, clear wrist stacks, intricate chained pieces, motifs that were sensual and strong at the same time, and gorgeous beaded statement clutches too.

In an interview with Lounge, the Mumbai-based sisters discuss their brand's journey, the fashion jewellery market, and why shoppers love drama in their accessories. Edited excerpts:

How has the brand evolved over the past 13 years?

Kaabia Grewal (KG): Both the brand and the consumers have evolved. In 2012, we were designing for an audience still testing the waters with experimental jewellery. Today, the Indian consumer has become braver, hungrier for individuality, and more global in their taste.

Sasha Grewal (SG): At the same time, our vocabulary has grown richer—we started with audacious statement pieces and have since mastered the spectrum from sculptural couture to everyday luxury. It’s not about one changing more than the other, but about how we’ve evolved together, in dialogue.

Feedback that made you recalibrate your direction?

SG: One lesson has been the demand for longevity. When we began, fashion jewellery was assumed to be transient—something you wear once and move on from. But Indian clients asked for pieces they could return to, style in new ways, and keep in their wardrobes forever. That nudged us to design not just for the season, but for the journey.

So what led to fashion jewellery to gain legitimacy here?

SG: India has always celebrated adornment as storytelling. The lever, we believe, was desire—not to replace gold, but to add new narratives. Fashion jewellery gave women and men the freedom to express moods, experiment with identity, and access design as a language of self-expression without the rigidity of inheritance.

Do you see Indian buyers treating fashion jewellery as a seasonal, trend-based purchase, or is it starting to find a place in their long-term collections?

KG: It has moved far beyond seasonal impulse. Today, people come to us looking for signature pieces that become part of their personal vocabulary. They’re building collections with intent—mixing couture, occasion, and everyday luxury.

Quiet luxury or drama, what are Indians seeking?

KG: India will always love drama, but the drama is being refined. What we see now is a layering of codes—minimalism with a sculptural twist, boldness that whispers rather than shouts.

SG: Quiet luxury here doesn’t mean absence of statement; it means statement with sophistication.

What drives your material choices: design curiosity, sustainability, or changing consumer expectations?

SG: All three. Curiosity is the spark—we’ve worked with everything from Swarovski to vegan leather to recycled metals. Sustainability is the responsibility—we design pieces that last, both physically and emotionally.

KG: And of course, we listen to consumers, who increasingly value both innovation and conscience.

Is there a material you’ve always wanted to work with but haven’t yet been able to crack technically or logistically?-

SG: Yes—biomaterials. There’s an entire future waiting to be sculpted with new-age mediums that mimic nature without harming it. We’re exploring, but it’s a technical journey.

Do you think Indian consumers are ready to pay for innovation or do they still expect fashion jewellery to come at a certain price point?

KG: Consumers here are willing to pay when the value is clear. Innovation isn’t only about material; it’s about emotion, experience, and longevity. If a piece feels unique and timeless, Indians are open to investing. The expectation for accessibility still exists, but it’s no longer the only yardstick.

As sisters, do disagreements spark innovation?

SG : Always. Disagreements push us to see a design from angles we wouldn’t alone.

KG: Our best pieces often come from that tension—when one of us wants restraint and the other wants maximalism; the result is balance.

How do you balance storytelling and commercial viability?

KG : Always start with the narrative. A story is the soul of a collection. But the market shapes how we tell it—whether it’s through a couture bag or a luxury pret charm. The balance is in translation, not compromise.

Alchemy is about duality, lunar goddesses, and transformation—what dualities did you want this collection to mirror?

SG: Today’s woman is both soft and unyielding, rooted and restless, deep and transparent, intuitive yet ambitious. Alchemy celebrates this fluidity—the bug that becomes a safety pin, the moon that is both light and shadow. We wanted to hold space for her contradictions, because that’s where her beauty lies.

With AI and digital jewellery design evolving, do you see technology as a tool to enhance craft, or as something that dilutes it?

KG: For us, technology is an amplifier. It can never replace the hand, the touch, the soul of a craftsperson—but it can expand possibility. Whether it’s AI helping us prototype forms or 3D printing unlocking impossible structures, technology, when used with respect, strengthens craft.

Who’s more ruthless when it comes to editing a collection?

KG: Both, but in different ways. One is ruthless about form, the other about function.

SG: Together, the edit becomes sharper.

Your thoughts on the rising competition in the jewellery space in India?

KG: Competition validates the space. When we started, fashion jewellery wasn’t considered serious enough. Today, its popularity has everyone entering the field, and that only widens the audience. Our focus remains on originality and craft—because that’s what keeps us distinctive in the noise.

Also Read | Sunita Shekhawat turns meenakari jewellery into home decor objects