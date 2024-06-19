Oversized clothes can look cool and hot

Skinny jeans may have made a comeback recently but one can't possibly overlook the constant growing popularity of oversized garments that combine coolness and comfort.

In fact, brands like the Row, Tibi and Marc Jacobs rooted for roomy silhouettes and accessories in their recent spring-summer 2024 outings. However, many fashion-conscious people find it challenging to style exaggerated shapes and styles.

When it comes to baggy clothes, the golden rule remains: strike a balance and opt for shapes which don't overpower you. Stylist Akshay Tyagi agrees that oversized clothing is a tricky trend to embrace. "It depends on your body type. It's all about getting body proportions balanced in order to make it work. An oversized shirt goes well with a pair of fitted denims. You can tuck the shirt in from the side. With baggy jeans, go for a tailored and structured top," Tyagi says. "Finish it off with heels or boots to add a bit of height. You can cut the line of the body by throwing on a crossbody bag or a tote."

Stylist Priyanka Yadav offers another tip: “Style an oversized blazer with a fitted shirt or a top or a pair of bottoms, either wide legged or straight cut. Alternatively, an oversized baggy jeans goes well with a crop top or a vest and a pair of sneakers or heels."

View Full Image From Louis Vuitton's Cruise Collection Fashion Show at the Park Guell in Barcelona on 23 May (AFP)

Or you can pairing voluminous tops with fitted bottoms, like skinny jeans or tapered trousers, something that helps create a harmonious silhouette.

In case you are opting for oversized pants, go for a more fitted top, suggests Ishit Jethwa, founder of the brand Ludic. "Add pieces like sharply cut jackets that can give your outfit and you a defined shape, making sure you don't look shapeless. Structured layers help provide a polished finish to your relaxed ensemble," says Jethwa.

Even accessories like jewellery and belts can help in turning a baggy outfit into a glamorous attire. “Statement pieces like belts can cinch your waist, for instance. They add a look and definition to your frame," says Jethwa.

You can also experiment with big earrings or bold necklaces to draw the eye and break the focus from the volume of the fabric.

“Monochrome outfits are another trick to nail the oversized look," adds Jethwa. “Wearing a single colour from head to toe can elongate your body and give you a sleek, streamlined appearance. Plus, it’s effortlessly stylish."

Manish Mishra is a Delhi-based writer and content creator.