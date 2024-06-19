Oversized clothes can look cool and hot
SummaryA quick guide to help you style baggy clothes without compromising on comfort
Skinny jeans may have made a comeback recently but one can't possibly overlook the constant growing popularity of oversized garments that combine coolness and comfort.
In fact, brands like the Row, Tibi and Marc Jacobs rooted for roomy silhouettes and accessories in their recent spring-summer 2024 outings. However, many fashion-conscious people find it challenging to style exaggerated shapes and styles.