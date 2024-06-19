Oversized clothes can look cool and hot

When it comes to baggy clothes, the golden rule remains: strike a balance and opt for shapes which don't overpower you. Stylist Akshay Tyagi agrees that oversized clothing is a tricky trend to embrace. "It depends on your body type. It's all about getting body proportions balanced in order to make it work. An oversized shirt goes well with a pair of fitted denims. You can tuck the shirt in from the side. With baggy jeans, go for a tailored and structured top," Tyagi says. "Finish it off with heels or boots to add a bit of height. You can cut the line of the body by throwing on a crossbody bag or a tote."