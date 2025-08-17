‘The younger generation wants to wear their heritage with pride’: Aashni Shah

Prior to the residency, Pankaj had tested the waters twice through trunk shows with Aashni & Co. And both the experiences were encouraging. What stood out to the designer at the time was how personally involved Aashni was in every aspect of the process — from curation to production details. “She doesn’t just host designers, she collaborates with them and treats each collection with genuine thoughtfulness. That kind of hands-on, invested partnership is rare. The success of those trunk shows and the resonance we saw with the audience gave us the confidence to move toward a more permanent presence," he adds. That’s also how the idea of a shop-in-shop came together — not just as a retail format, but as a natural extension of a shared vision. Lounge sat with Aashni and Pankaj for an extensive chat on this unique retail partnership.