Paris couture week: Rahul Mishra brings together Sufism and classical art

On 7 July, the first day of Paris Haute Couture Week, designer Rahul Mishra showcased his latest collection, Becoming Love, at the Collège des Bernardins.

The 30-plus looks offered the same design philosophy the Delhi-based designer is known for—high on embroidery, detailing and exaggerated silhouettes.

Some of the pieces were inspired from the work Gustav Klimt, presented using techniques of aari threadwork, zardozi, naqshi, dabka and fareesha embroidery. Besides resham threads, the collection included the use of embellishments like beads, freshwater pearls, kundan and sequins, all woven on to silk organza, tulle, velvet and satin fabrics.

While talking about the collection, Mishra said, in the press release, that Becoming Love delves into seven stages of love, from attraction to death, and draws from various sources like Sufism and classical art.

Here are some highlights from the show: