Paris Fashion Week: A menswear show of designs inspired by India, the 90s
From Jonathan Anderson's debut at Dior to Pharrell Williams' Louis Vuitton show, the spring-summer menswear collections offered drama and style
The recently concluded spring-summer edition of Paris Fashion Week saw designers looking at various cultures through a new creative lens.
Pharrell Williams at Louis Vuitton, for instance, had the Indian dandy on his moodboard which informed the tailoring. The collection was experimental, soft and free-flowing. For the first time, the motif created by Louis Vuitton for the 2007 film, The Darjeeling Limited, was inculcated as part of a collection. Originally conceived exclusively for the film and emblazoned on 11 pieces of luggage featured in the story, set in India, the pattern included cheetahs, elephants, gazelles, giraffes, rhinoceros, zebras and palm trees on a semi-tan leather base. It also appeared in embroideries on striped shirts and shorts, denim sets, elegant check tailoring and knitwear, as fil-coupé in tailoring and shirting, and as hand-embroidery on a cashmere coat and an over-shirt.
Another high point this season was Jonathan Anderson's debut at Dior. The artistic director offered a playful reinterpretation of house heritage code. From capes to boxer shorts, from knitwear to court jackets, every look cross-pollinated textures, motifs and colours. It was part preppy and part punk.