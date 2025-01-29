Paris fashion week: Menswear is still in its quiet luxury era

It's been a fall-winter season of clean, spare and palate-cleansing clothing with an intense focus on details, going by the menswear presentations during Paris Fashion Week.

Kim Jones at Dior Men celebrated coquette-core of sorts, with models wearing semi-opaque bows as a blindfold along with borrowed-from-the-granny knitwear and cropped jumpers with bow detailing on the sleeves.

Informed by Dior’s haute couture collection of fall 1954-55, the show opened with a voluminous pair of trousers that looked like a taffeta ball skirt. On closer inspection, though, it was neither a trouser nor a skirt but a coat worn backwards. Trompe-l'œil elements evoking a suprise have often appeared in Jones' works; for instance, the beads used as shirt stripes and a shoulder sprinkling raindrop effect.

Hermès menswear, steeped in stealth chic, was another highlight of the season, with a focus on luxe outerwear crafted in the maison's signature buttery leather and chic knits. Top coats, toggle coats and car coats worn over snuggly knit turtlenecks set the mood for a cozy winter dressing, which is high on quiet luxury.

Here are some of the key menswear trends that emerged at the recently concluded Paris menswear fashion week:

