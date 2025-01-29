Paris fashion week: Menswear is still in its quiet luxury era

Retro touch

Paul Smith's charming show took us back to the sixties and the seventies. A raglan-sleeve gray herringbone jacket looked preloved and had a worn out feel, embodying a vintage vibe. Another highpoint of the season was the Amiri show, which seemed to draw from the vintage Los Angeles styling. Think Gucci in the Tom Ford era. Hence came in draped jackets, embellished ties, shine-on embroidered bomber jackets and tailored plaid trousers.