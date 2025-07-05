Explore

Paris Fashion Week: Menswear high on colours, prints and drama

Team Lounge 1 min read 05 Jul 2025, 01:00 PM IST
From the Dior show as part of the Paris Fashion Week in Paris (AFP)
From the Dior show as part of the Paris Fashion Week in Paris (AFP)
Summary

Designers experimented with bright colours, bold prints and maximalism as well as minimalism at Paris fashion week

The recently concluded Paris Fashion Week menswear was full of drama. The Louis Vuitton show, for instance, saw creative director Pharrell Williams borrowing fashion elements from India, from motifs inspired from the film The Darjeeling Limited (2007) to the snakes-and-ladder runway. Jonathan Anderson, on the other hand, made his debut at Dior with a preppy-meets-punk collection that offered a playful reinterpretation of house heritage code. Others like Kenzo and Hermes employed colours and exaggerated silhouettes to amp up the drama.

Here are some of the highlights from the Paris fashion week.

 

From the Louis Vuitton show
View Full Image
From the Louis Vuitton show (REUTERS)

Williams blended Indian tradition and modern dandyism and gave it a contemporary twist. The collection included chunky sandals, embellished trunks and jerseys with jewelled collars.

 

From the Hermes show
View Full Image
From the Hermes show (AP)

Hermes menswear artistic director Veronique Nichanian's collection was all about comfort and ease. It included tops, bomber jackets and trousers made using woven leather.

 

 

 

A model wears a creation as part of the men's Kenzo Spring-Summer 2026 collection, that was presented in Paris, Friday, June 27, 2025. (AP Photo/Michel Euler)
View Full Image
A model wears a creation as part of the men's Kenzo Spring-Summer 2026 collection, that was presented in Paris, Friday, June 27, 2025. (AP Photo/Michel Euler) (AP)

The Kenzo show was all about having fun with fashion. There were pink dresses, a tuxedo jacket paired with a printed T-shirt and caps full of graphic pins. 

 

From the Dries Van Noten show
View Full Image
From the Dries Van Noten show (AFP)

Dries Van Noten celebrated stripes in various sizes and colours, with many looks offering contrasting shapes and sizes. 

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
more

topics

Read Next Story footLogo

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue