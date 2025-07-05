Paris Fashion Week: Menswear high on colours, prints and drama

The recently concluded Paris Fashion Week menswear was full of drama. The Louis Vuitton show, for instance, saw creative director Pharrell Williams borrowing fashion elements from India, from motifs inspired from the film The Darjeeling Limited (2007) to the snakes-and-ladder runway. Jonathan Anderson, on the other hand, made his debut at Dior with a preppy-meets-punk collection that offered a playful reinterpretation of house heritage code. Others like Kenzo and Hermes employed colours and exaggerated silhouettes to amp up the drama.