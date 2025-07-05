Paris Fashion Week: Menswear high on colours, prints and drama

The recently concluded Paris Fashion Week menswear was full of drama. The Louis Vuitton show, for instance, saw creative director Pharrell Williams borrowing fashion elements from India, from motifs inspired from the film The Darjeeling Limited (2007) to the snakes-and-ladder runway. Jonathan Anderson, on the other hand, made his debut at Dior with a preppy-meets-punk collection that offered a playful reinterpretation of house heritage code. Others like Kenzo and Hermes employed colours and exaggerated silhouettes to amp up the drama.
Here are some of the highlights from the Paris fashion week.
Williams blended Indian tradition and modern dandyism and gave it a contemporary twist. The collection included chunky sandals, embellished trunks and jerseys with jewelled collars.
Hermes menswear artistic director Veronique Nichanian's collection was all about comfort and ease. It included tops, bomber jackets and trousers made using woven leather.
The Kenzo show was all about having fun with fashion. There were pink dresses, a tuxedo jacket paired with a printed T-shirt and caps full of graphic pins.
Dries Van Noten celebrated stripes in various sizes and colours, with many looks offering contrasting shapes and sizes.