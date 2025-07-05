Hello User
Business News/ Lounge / Style/  Paris Fashion Week: Menswear high on colours, prints and drama

Paris Fashion Week: Menswear high on colours, prints and drama

Team Lounge

Designers experimented with bright colours, bold prints and maximalism as well as minimalism at Paris fashion week

From the Dior show as part of the Paris Fashion Week in Paris
Gift this article

The recently concluded Paris Fashion Week menswear was full of drama. The Louis Vuitton show, for instance, saw creative director Pharrell Williams borrowing fashion elements from India, from motifs inspired from the film The Darjeeling Limited (2007) to the snakes-and-ladder runway. Jonathan Anderson, on the other hand, made his debut at Dior with a preppy-meets-punk collection that offered a playful reinterpretation of house heritage code. Others like Kenzo and Hermes employed colours and exaggerated silhouettes to amp up the drama.

Here are some of the highlights from the Paris fashion week.

From the Louis Vuitton show

Williams blended Indian tradition and modern dandyism and gave it a contemporary twist. The collection included chunky sandals, embellished trunks and jerseys with jewelled collars.

From the Hermes show

Hermes menswear artistic director Veronique Nichanian's collection was all about comfort and ease. It included tops, bomber jackets and trousers made using woven leather.

A model wears a creation as part of the men's Kenzo Spring-Summer 2026 collection, that was presented in Paris, Friday, June 27, 2025. (AP Photo/Michel Euler)

The Kenzo show was all about having fun with fashion. There were pink dresses, a tuxedo jacket paired with a printed T-shirt and caps full of graphic pins.

From the Dries Van Noten show

Dries Van Noten celebrated stripes in various sizes and colours, with many looks offering contrasting shapes and sizes.

