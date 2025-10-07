Quirky, sexy and loud: Paris Fashion Week offers a new way of dressing

The recently concluded Paris Fashion Week is one for the history books, with heritage brands like Chanel, Dior, Mugler, Loewe and Balenciaga ringing in a major style reset under the aegis of newly hired artistic directors.

At his highly anticipated debut showcase, Matthieu Blazy opened the Chanel show with a cropped trouser-suit jacket, followed by the boxy button-downs crafted in collaboration with Charvet, the well-known Place Vendôme shirtmaker (Gabrielle Chanel was a Charvet customer).

What's more, he indulged in textile manipulation and extrapolated viscose, making the pieces fluid and dynamic. The collection's high point was the pairing of satin T-shirts and feathered ball skirts, with hems bouncing up a few inches in front to flash a hint of the upgraded cap-toe shoes.

After his successful sophomore menswear showcase earlier this year and a slew of red carpet dressing, Jonathan Anderson's first Dior ready-to-wear womenswear SS 26 collection was a confident, thoughtful and joyous showcase, where he mined the history of the French luxury maison and reimagined some of its key archival references with his own vision and flair.

From dresses accented with bows to the Bar jacket rendered in shrunken proportions and styled with a preppy pleated skirt, each look had a subtle nod to Dior's past with a touch of Anderson's own whimsy. It was hard to overlook references to the brand's previous artistic directors like John Galliano, Raf Simons, Yves Saint Laurent and Maria Grazia Chiuri. A case in point being a lace collar look, which seemed inspired by a Dior autumn-winter 1959 dress crafted by the brand's then creative director Yves Saint Laurent.

At Balenciaga, Pierpaolo Piccioli was inspired by a Cristobal Balenciaga couture dress: the Sack Dress of 1957. He reimagined it at his debut showcase.

Here are some of the key trends that emerged at the Paris Fashion Week:

