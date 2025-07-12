Paris Haute Couture Week: Designers celebrate love through fashion

It's been a season of celebrating love in all its forms at the Paris Haute Couture Week. House studios revisited their archives during the fashion showcase, serving pieces with a nod to the past but contemporary in spirit.

A case in point being the Chanel show which celebrated nature, wide-open spaces and romance. Rahul Mishra had Sufism on his moodboard and exhibited through his 30-plus looks the evolution of love through seven stages: attraction, infatuation, surrender, reverence, devotion, obsession, and finally, death.

This couture season also marked the end of an era at Balenciaga. After 10 years, Demna stepped away from his role as creative director, and at his final show in Paris was a love letter to his own work at the brand.

Here are some of the key trends that emerged at the Paris Haute Couture Week.