Paris Haute Couture Week: Designers celebrate love through fashion

Classics with a twist

Chanel's latest collection revisited major winter classics and featured suits in natural shades of ecru, ivory, brown, green and black. Staying true to the house DNA, their proportions were borrowed from menswear, ensuring complete freedom of movement. The tweed in the collection took on a knitted allure for a white coatdress with embroidered braids, a suit whose jacket seemed to be a jumper, and two mohair suits in autumnal hues of green or plum. A bouclé tweed gave the impression of sheepskin for a straight-cut coatdress in black and white, a skirt suit and a long gilet, as well as a pair of ivory short trousers that were painted and embroidered.